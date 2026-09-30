Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer Talks Potential Rotation Size

The 2026-27 Duke basketball roster includes 13 scholarship players. Almost all of them would probably earn considerable playing time for just about any other program in the country this season.

However, as fifth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer noted to David Shumate during this season's first episode of Fast Break with Jon Scheyer on Tuesday night, there's simply no way his regular rotation will be quite that deep once Duke's regular season begins at home against Army in just over month.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You don't go into the season as a coach with a predetermined lineup or predetermined minutes," the 39-year-old Scheyer, who guided the Blue Devils to a 70-7 record between the past two seasons with 10 players averaging at least 10 minutes in 2024-25 but only eight eclipsing that mark in 2025-26, explained to Shumate. "You let the players dictate what should happen. If that's playing 10 guys, it's playing 10 guys. If it's playing eight — if there's separation after eight — then that's what we'll do.

"Our goal is to play with our depth and use that as an advantage. But I'm not playing 12. I can tell you that right now: you can't play 12 guys. But I'm going to let our players dictate to us what should happen."

Duke Basketball Talents Seemingly Worthy of Rotation Spot

Presumably, the Blue Devils' rotation will include the four returning players who each averaged over 20 minutes per game last go-round: sophomore guard Cayden Boozer, sophomore wing Dame Sarr, junior center Patrick Ngongba II, and senior guard Caleb Foster. Plus, one would think that senior guard John Blackwell, a top prize in the transfer portal this offseason, will receive his fair share of playing time.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) and guard Caleb Foster (1) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also, keep in mind that the roster includes several freshmen who arrived in Durham this summer with a five-star rating: guard Deron Rippey Jr., guard Bryson Howard, forward Cameron Williams, and forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Well, adding all that up, Boozer, Sarr, Ngongba, Foster, Blackwell, Rippey, Howard, Williams, and Boumtje Boumtje equal nine guys.

Then there are at least two more players one must consider in forward Sebastian Wilkins, who redshirted last season as a Blue Devil freshman, and forward Drew Scharnowski, who transferred to Duke back in the spring after earning Missouri Valley Conference First Team and All-Defensive Team honors in his third year at Belmont.

Fortunately for Scheyer and the Blue Devils, the amount of depth should help when it comes to dealing with potential injuries.

I asked Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer about his roster construction and mix of veterans and freshmen at pretty much every position.😈🏀🗣🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UxFy8YXmYP — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) September 24, 2026

"We've had some unique situations," Scheyer said to Duke Blue Devils On SI at last week's Duke Basketball Media Day when recalling recent late-season injury woes and detailing his strategy in building such a deep roster for the 2026-27 campaign. "We were going into an Elite Eight game down a couple of guys, right? And that's happened to us a few times. So, I think from my mindset, you want to protect yourself from injury.

"No matter what, if you lose a couple of key guys, there's no replacing that, but I do think that's in the back of my mind. And then also, you want the balance of experience and talent. You try to achieve that balance the best you can. And I think we've done that with this group."

Dec 17, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot takes a selfie with fans during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That balanced group of Duke basketball players will be on display for fans to see live in action for the first time when the Blue Devils take the court in Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Saturday night.