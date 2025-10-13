Vincent Anthony Jr.’s Midseason Grade After Six Weeks
The Duke Blue Devils' defense has quietly been one of the top units in the nation, and pass rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. has been a major component in that success.
The veteran pass rusher has been instrumental in disrupting plays and being an enforcer against the pass and run this season. Without him, who knows where this Blue Devils' defense would rank in pressures, sacks, and turnovers?
With that being said, let's take a look at how his performance so far this season grades out through the first half of the regular season.
Creating pressure: A+
As mentioned, Vincent Jr. has been an elite pass rusher this season and one of the best players at his position. Through six weeks, the senior edge rusher has compiled elite statistics in pressure rate.
According to PFF, Anthony Jr. has totaled 17 pressures, seven sacks, and four quarterback hits. One of his best games of the year to this point occurred in Week 5 on the road against Syracuse when he produced four pressures, two hits, and two hurries.
These statistical outputs are not elevated by one outlier game where he padded his stats. His production has come in at steady rates, showing how consistent he can be on a weekly basis.
The 6'6", 260-pound pass rusher has at least one pressure in every outing this season, which has added up to nearly 20 pressures. Anthony Jr.'s best game of the season was in Week 2 when he totaled four pressures and three sacks against a formidable Illinois team, which possesses a strong offensive line.
Tackling: C+
One area that Anthony Jr. leaves a ton to be desired in is the tackling department, which has affected his effectiveness against the run at times.
According to PFF, the 22-year-old pass rusher has two games with 28.0 tackling grades. In each game, he missed 50% of his tackle attempts, missing four tackles combined.
Anthony Jr. is a premier pass rusher, but if he wants to become a complete player at the next level - which he is definitely capable of - he has to refine his tackling ability. If he does, he could be one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.
In terms of what this means for Duke and its defense, Anthony Jr. is irreplaceable, and his elite pass-rushing ability makes up for his shortcomings in the tackling department. As long as he is healthy and in the lineup, the Blue Devils' defense will continue playing at this level.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
Make Sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE