Why Duke Football Should Feel Confident Against Virginia
There is no other game in the ACC that has the ramifications of the Duke Blue Devils versus the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 12. Not only is it a contest between two formidable teams, but it is the second-place team (Virginia) against the fifth-place team (Duke).
The winner of this game firmly entrenches itself in the race for the appearance in the ACC Championship game, while the loser sees its hopes of playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff evaporate with only one or two games remaining in the regular season.
Although Virginia is ranked in the top 25, Duke should feel good about its prospects in this game. Here are a couple of reasons the Blue Devils should enter this matchup with confidence.
Virginia's Quarterback Situation
Chandler Morris seems to be trending towards starting on Saturday, but that has yet to confirmed.
Even if the senior quarterback is able to suit up and start, his production and effectiveness from the pocket have left a lot to be desired this season. Morris has completed 61.3% of his passes in four of the last five outings, which does include going three-for-six last week before exiting with a head injury.
If you don't want to hold that against him, that is completely fine, but even then, he only threw for 19 yards through the first 20 minutes of the game.
The Cavaliers would obviously prefer Morris starting on Saturday, as he brings experience and leadership to a game of this magnitude, but in the end, he has to make big-time throws throughout the game, which is a major question mark.
Virginia's Offense Could Struggle to Keep Up
Yes, the Cavaliers are averaging 33.7 points per game this season, but the bulk of that production occurred early in the season prior to conference play.
In the last four games, Virginia has averaged 19.7 points, which includes failing to score one touchdown last week against Wake Forest.
Not to mention, despite winning three of those games, the Cavaliers own a point differential of +4 during that span. That includes a one-point win over North Carolina (17-16) and a two-point win over Washington State (22-20).
If the Blue Devils' offense continues to score at the rate it has in recent weeks, that spells trouble for Virginia, which is limited at quarterback and struggles scoring points at times. In the Cavaliers' last five games, Morris has accumulated two passing touchdowns and has not thrown for two touchdowns in a game since Week 5 against Florida State.
The first quarter of this game could foreshadow the result of this game, as Darian Mensah has jumped out to scorching hot starts in the Blue Devils' last two outings.
In that span, Mensah has completed 14-of-22 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the first quarter. If the sophomore quarterback replicates anything remotely close to that, the Cavaliers could find themselves in an avalanche.
