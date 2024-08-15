2024-25 Preseason FCS National Championship Odds
The 2024 college football season will kick off on Aug. 24, headlined by a huge matchup between Florida A&M and Norfolk State in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.
North Alabama will face SEMO in the FCS Kickoff Game in Montgomery, Alabama. McNeese State travels to Tarleton State in a highly-anticipated out-of-conference matchup. Montana State has a chance to make an early season statement with a FBS win over New Mexico.
South Dakota State enters the season with the best odds to win the FCS National Championship after winning back-to-back titles. Montana has the second-best odds after making a run to Frisco last season, while North Dakota State and Montana State have the next-best odds to win it all next season.
Below are the preseason FCS National Championship odds from DraftKings ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Preseason FCS National Championship Odds via DraftKings
South Dakota State (+150)
Montana (+275)
North Dakota State (+300)
Montana State (+350)
South Dakota (+1200)
Villanova (+3000)
UAlbany (+3000)
Idaho (+4000)
William & Mary (+5000)
Sacramento State (+5000)
Southern Illinois (+7500)
Richmond (+7500)
Incarnate Word (+7500)
North Dakota (+7500)
Illinois State (+7500)
Furman (+15000)
Central Arkansas (+15000)
Chattanooga (+15000)
Youngstown State (+15000)
Samford (+15000)
Mercer (+15000)
Weber State (+20000)
Northern Iowa (+20000)
Holy Cross (+25000)
Southern Utah (+25000)
Eastern Washington (+30000)
Tarleton State (+30000)
New Hampshire (+30000)
UT Martin (+30000)
Austin Peay (+30000)
Lafayette (+30000)
Abilene Christian (+40000)
Northern Arizona (+40000)
SEMO (+40000)
Elon (+50000)
Eastern Kentucky (+50000)
Western Carolina (+50000)
UC Davis (+50000)
Gardner-Webb (+50000)
Davidson (+100000)
St. Thomas (+100000)
Nicholls State (+100000)