The 2024 FCS playoff bracket is set. Below are the seeds, bubble teams, and the official bracket. 

Auto-Bids:

Big Sky: Montana State
Big South-OVC: SEMO
CAA: Richmond
MVFC: South Dakota State
NEC: Central Connecticut State
Patriot: Lehigh
Pioneer: Drake
SoCon: Mercer
Southland: Incarnate Word
UAC: Abilene Christian

Seeds:

1. Montana State
2. North Dakota State
3. South Dakota State
4. South Dakota
5. UC Davis
6. Incarnate Word
7. Mercer
8. Idaho
9. Richmond
10. Rhode Island
11. Villanova
12. Illinois State
13. Tarleton State
14. Montana
15. Abilene Christian
16. New Hampshire

Bubble:

Last Four In:
Eastern Kentucky
Northern Arizona
Tennessee State
UT Martin

First Four Out:
Chattanooga
Southeastern Louisiana
Stony Brook
Southern Utah

First Round Matchups:

UT Martin at New Hampshire (1 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Lehigh at Richmond (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Illinois State at SEMO (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Drake at Tarleton State (3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at Montana (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Eastern Kentucky at Villanova (2 p.m. CT, ESPN+)
Central Connecticut State at Rhode Island (Noon ET, ESPN+)
Northern Arizona at Abilene Christian (3 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

2024 FCS Playoff Bracket:

Official 2024 FCS Playoff Bracket
Official 2024 FCS Playoff Bracket / NCAA

FCS Playoff Schedule:

First Round: Nov. 30
Second Round: Dec. 7
Quarterfinals: Dec. 13-14
Semifinals: Dec. 21
FCS National Championship: Jan. 6, 2025 (7 p.m. ET, ABC)

