50 FCS Players Earn Spot On 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
- Idaho Vandals
- Montana Grizzlies
- Montana State Bobcats
- UC Davis Aggies
- Weber State Wildcats
- Elon Phoenix
- Monmouth Hawks
- Villanova Wildcats
- William & Mary Tribe
- Dartmouth Big Green
- Harvard Crimson
- Morgan State Bears
- Yale Bulldogs
- Penn Quakers
- Howard Bison
- Norfolk State Spartans
- Illinois State Redbirds
- North Dakota State Bison
- South Dakota Coyotes
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Southern Illinois Salukis
- Youngstown State Penguins
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Colgate Raiders
- Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- San Diego Toreros
- Florida A&M Rattlers
- Jackson State Tigers
- Southern University Jaguars
The East-West Shrine Bowl released its annual Shrine Bowl 1000, highlighting the top 1,000 NFL prospects ahead of the 2025 college football season. 50 FCS players were included in this year's list, a drop from last season's 63 selections.
The Shrine Bowl 1000 includes prospects from all four levels of football, scouted by NFL and college personnel from across the country. The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The MVFC led all FCS conferences with 13 selections, including a combined six selections from North Dakota State and South Dakota State. No other conference had more than 10 selections, as the Big Sky ranked second with eight players selected and the Ivy League ranked third with six selections.
Below is the list of all FCS prospects that were selected for the Shrine Bowl 1000.
Big Sky (8)
Nate Azzopardi (Idaho, OL)
Liam Brown (Montana, OL)
Michael Wortham (Montana, WR)
Eli Gillman (Montana, RB)
Taco Dowler (Montana State, WR)
Titan Fleischmann (Montana State, OL)
Rex Connors (UC Davis, S)
Gavin Ortega (Weber State, OL)
CAA (4)
Jeff Yurk (Elon, P)
Derek Robertson (Monmouth, QB)
Stephane Voltaire (Villanova, OL)
Jalen Jones (William & Mary, CB)
Ivy League (6)
Chris Corbo (Dartmouth, TE)
Ty Bartrum (Harvard, S)
Jaden Craig (Harvard, QB)
Netinho Olivieri (Penn, OL)
Jared Richardson (Penn, WR)
Josh Pitsenbarger (Yale, RB)
MEAC (4)
Eden James (Howard, RB)
Noah Miles (Howard, EDGE)
Erick Hunter (Morgan State, LB)
Kevon King (Norfolk State, RB)
MVFC (13)
Jake Pope (Illinois State, OL)
Daniel Sobkowicz (Illinois State, WR)
Logan Kopp (North Dakota State, LB)
Barika Kpeenu (North Dakota State, RB)
Bryce Lance (North Dakota State, WR)
Aidan Bouman (South Dakota, QB)
Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota, RB)
Grahm Goering (South Dakota State, WR)
Sam Hagen (South Dakota State, OL)
Chase Mason (South Dakota State, QB)
Paul Geelen (Southern Illinois, P)
Dathan Hickey (Youngstown State, CB)
Max Tomczak (Youngstown State, WR)
OVC-Big South (2)
Steve Hall (Lindenwood, RB)
Justus Johnson (SEMO, CB)
Patriot League (5)
Brady Hutchinson (Colgate, WR)
TJ Burke (Lehigh, DT)
Mason Humphrey (Lehigh, WR)
Langston Jones (Lehigh, OL)
Matt Spatny (Lehigh, EDGE)
Pioneer League (1)
Malachi Cooper (San Diego, DT)
Southland (4)
Ike Ojukwu (East Texas A&M, OL)
Jalen Walthall (Incarnate Word, WR)
Kaleb Proctor (Southeastern Louisiana, DL)
Charles Demmings (Stephen F. Austin, CB)
SWAC (3)
Ashton Grable (Florida A&M, OL)
Joanes Fortillen (Jackson State, WR)
Ckelby Givens (Southern, EDGE)
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.