2024 Montana Football Preview
2023 Record: 13-2 (7-1 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 15 (10 Off, 5 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 72
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 17
Returning All-Conference Players: Junior Begen (1st Team; WR), Brandon Casey (1st Team; OL), Trevin Gradney (1st Team; DB), Eli Gillman (2nd Team; RB), Riley Wilson (2nd Team; LB), Journey Grimsrud (Honorable Mention; OL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Andres Lehrmann (Youngstown State; DL), Patrick Hayden (Monmouth; DL), Logan Fife (Fresno State; QB), Chrishawn Gordon (Fresno State; DB), Prince Ford (Illinois; DB), Vai Kaho (San Diego State; LB), Kenzel Lawler (Utah; DB)
Montana enters this season with plenty of momentum after a historic season in 2023. The Grizzlies made their eighth FCS championship appearance as Montana won 10 consecutive games before losing to South Dakota State in the title game. Head coach Bobby Hauck became the winningest coach in Big Sky history and was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career.
The Grizzlies are primed to make another postseason run as the offense will be filled with experienced playmakers. It starts with one of the best wide receiver cores in the nation, led by first-team All-Big Sky selection Junior Bergen. Bergen, Keelan White, and Aaron Fontes combined for over 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Bergen has also cemented his place in the record books on special teams. He already holds the school record with five punt return touchdowns and only needs four more touchdowns to surpass Florida A&M's LeRoy Vann for the FCS record this season.
Running back Eli Gillman returns after rushing for over 900 yards and 12 touchdowns, which helped him win the Jerry Rice Award. He will be joined by running back Nick Ostmo, who currently ranks top 10 all-time for career rushing yards (1,856) and touchdowns (21).
There always seem to be significant questions about Montana's quarterback situation, and this season is no different. Clifton McDowell announced his commitment to Temple and later transferred to McNeese, while quarterback Sam Vidlak committed to Stephen F. Austin this offseason. Keali'i Ah Yat and Fresno State transfer Logan Fife are expected to compete for the starting quarterback position this fall. Ah Yat saw action in five games last season, completing 68.4% of his passes for 271 yards and one touchdown.
Montana's offense is built for success due to the surrounding cast around whoever wins the starting quarterback job. If the Grizzlies fail to find consistent quarterback play, it could be the same story about another talented team that was just one quarterback away. The pressure will be on Ah Yat and Fife to lead Montana on another deep playoff run.
Defensively, the Grizzlies have some question marks after losing multiple key contributors this offseason, including All-American defensive tackle Alex Gubner. Montana added former Monmouth defensive tackle Patrick Hayden, who saw action in 29 games over three seasons with the Hawks. The Grizzlies have plenty of talent on the defensive line, including defensive end Hayden Harris and former Youngstown State defensive lineman Andres Lehrmann.
All-American linebacker Riley Wilson is primed to take the next step after leading the team in tackles for loss (15) and sacks (8.5) last season. The Grizzlies must replace multiple starters in the secondary but will be led by All-American cornerback Trevin Gradney. Gradney led the Grizzlies with five interceptions last season.