2024 UC Davis Football Preview
2023 Record: 7-4 (5-3 Big Sky)
Returning Starters: 18 (11 Off, 7 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 57
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 32
Returning All-Conference Players: Lan Larison (1st Team, RB), Zach Kennedy (1st Team, DL), Trent Tompkins (2nd Team, AP), Rex Connors (2nd Team; DB), Hunter Ridley (Honorable Mention, K)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Jace Rodriguez (Stony Brook, OL), Tyson McWilliams (California, DB)
UC Davis enters next season with Coach Tim Plough at the helm after Coach Dan Hawkins stepped down after last season. Plough is familiar with the UC Davis program as he was the quarterback for the Aggies from 2003-07 and served as offensive coordinator from 2017-20. Under Plough, the UC Davis offense finished with a Top 10 passing offense in all three seasons.
Plough's presence could be huge for veteran quarterback Miles Hastings. Hastings is back for a 6th season and his third season as the full-time starter. An important job for Coach Plough and the offensive staff will be to help Hastings reach the potential he showed in 2022. The experienced quarterback regressed in every statistical category in 2023, which hurt the Aggies in multiple key games.
The UC Davis offense returns plenty of weapons, including the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in running back Lan Larison. Larison is one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the FCS. Over his career, Larison has recorded 2,169 rushing yards and 779 receiving yards with 29 total touchdowns. The Aggies also return a group of pass catchers, who combined for 1,792 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Tight end Josh Gale and wide receiver Trent Tompkins lead this group, while wide receiver C.J. Hutton has been a leader on the outside for three seasons now with 1,225 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
While the UC Davis offense has plenty of talented players, the defense led this team in 2023. The Aggies ranked No. 3 in the Big Sky, behind only Montana and Idaho. While the Aggies lose defensive tackle Chubba Maae and linebacker Teddye Buchanan to Arizona and Cal, respectively, the defense brings back seven players in their starting rotation.
The secondary is loaded with six players returning who played at least 200 snaps a season ago. The group is led by standout senior cornerback Markeece Alexander and All-American safety Rex Connors. The defensive line will be led by senior defensive tackle Evan Bearden and defensive end Zach Kennedy. Kennedy recorded eight tackles for loss a season ago.
UC Davis was one of the last four teams left out of the FCS Playoffs last season. Offensive inconsistency and injuries hindered a potential run to the postseason. This team is primed to take the next step into becoming a real contender for the FCS Playoffs. UC Davis has the potential to be a Top-15 team this season. If all the pieces come together, the Aggies could be one of the surprise teams in the FCS next season.