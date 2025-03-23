2025 Cal Poly Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Paul Wulff (3rd season, 6-16)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016
Cal Poly's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Utah, two FCS non-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Cal Poly is below.
Aug. 30: at San Diego
Sep. 6: at Utah
Sep. 13: Western Oregon
Sep. 20: at Stephen F. Austin
Sep. 27: at Sacramento State
Oct. 4: UC Davis
Oct. 11: at Montana
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: Montana State
Nov. 1: Portland State
Nov. 8: at Idaho State
Nov. 15: at Northern Arizona
Nov. 22: Eastern Washington
* Italics indicate conference matchups
