2025 Cal Poly Football Schedule

2024 Record: 3-8 (2-6 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Paul Wulff (3rd season, 6-16)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2016

Cal Poly's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Utah, two FCS non-conference games, one non-Division I opponent, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Cal Poly is below.

Aug. 30: at San Diego

Sep. 6: at Utah

Sep. 13: Western Oregon

Sep. 20: at Stephen F. Austin

Sep. 27: at Sacramento State

Oct. 4: UC Davis

Oct. 11: at Montana

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: Montana State

Nov. 1: Portland State

Nov. 8: at Idaho State

Nov. 15: at Northern Arizona

Nov. 22: Eastern Washington

* Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

