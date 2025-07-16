2025 Idaho Football Preview
2024 Record: 10-4 (6-2 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Thomas Ford Jr. (1st season)
Returning All-Conference Players: Nate Azzopardi (OL) and Isiah King (LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Donovan Parham (Mississippi Valley State, EDGE), Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Montana State, WR), Hysan Dalton (Furman, CB), Zach Wusstig (Portland State, DB), Joshua Wood (Fresno State, QB), Nathan Pritchard (Washingston State, OL), Kai Richardson (Oregon State, LB), Maurice Helms (Washington, DE), Gabe Hoffmann (Eastern Michigan, TE)
It's time for a new era for the Idaho Vandals. Former head coach Jason Eck revitalized the program over the past several seasons, making the FCS playoffs in three consecutive years, including back-to-back seasons with postseason wins. Eck is now at New Mexico, and the reins have been handed over to former Idaho assistant Thomas Ford Jr. as he aims to build on the recent success of the Vandals. Coach Ford is tasked with revamping the roster after nearly 20 players transferred to the FBS level, including several starters who chose to follow Eck to New Mexico.
There's plenty of returning talent offensively, which starts with a promising running back room. Nate Thomas and Eli Cummings return for another season and form one of the best backfields in the FCS if both can stay healthy, which was an issue last year as they battled injuries throughout the season. Sophomore Art Williams showed promise in limited action, rushing for 370 yards and two touchdowns. This room should have high expectations under Ford, who served as the running backs coach at Idaho from 2022-23.
Another important piece for the rushing attack is the experience along the offensive line that returns for the Vandals. Idaho returns four players on the offensive line that have starting experience, led by All-Big Sky selection Nate Azzopardi and Charlie Vliem, who was a starter before suffering an injury. The question mark is at offensive tackle, where Washington State transfer Nathan Pritchard should compete for playing time. Center Layton Vining and guard Kiegan Henson had solid seasons last year, each playing over 390 snaps.
At tight end, Jake Cox is the only returning player with playing experience, so the Vandals will have to turn to some younger pieces and their portal additions. Eastern Michigan transfer Gabe Hoffmann could compete for playing time, while junior Chance Bogan will need to step into a bigger role.
The passing game is the much bigger question mark with the departures of quarterback Jack Layne and wide receivers Mark Hamper and Jordan Dwyer. At quarterback, Jack Wager and Nick Josifek return after seeing considerable action due to Layne's injury. Both players flashed potential while also struggling with inconsistency. The duo only completed about 55% of their passes, while also not offering much mobility outside the pocket. Wagner appears to be the favorite to challenge for the starting spot after passing for 1,389 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.
The Vandals also made some waves with the addition of Fresno State transfer Joshua Wood, who received some preseason hype. He's a dual-threat quarterback who saw action in special packages for the Bulldogs, finishing with six rushing touchdowns. Wood started in Fresno State's bowl game, going 16-of-23 for 180 passing yards and one touchdown.
Losing their top two wide receivers from last season has created some uncertainty in the wide receiver room next year. Tony Harste and Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar are the two most experienced returners, but they only combined for 24 catches and 400 yards last season. Montana State transfer Lonyatta Alexander Jr. brings much-needed experience to the room. He was a core rotational piece for the Bobcats in 2024. The rest of the room is filled with youth, but don't be surprised to see one of the highly-touted three-star prospects emerge as a Freshman All-American candidate at the end of the year. Marquawn McCraney and Kage Repenn are two young players to watch as the Vandals search for depth at wide receiver.
The true rebuild was on the defensive side of the ball, where Idaho only returns two starters from last year's unit. The defensive front should be solidified by defensive tackle Zach Krotzer and defensive end Sam Brown. Krotzer was productive on the interior, posting 40 tackles, three tackles for loss, and five quarterback pressures. Nobody reportedly had a bigger spring than Mississippi Valley State transfer Donovan Parham, who could be a breakout star in 2025. He ended last year with 47 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks. The Vandals also need more from sophomore Matyus McLain, who played just under 100 snaps last season. Other names to watch at defensive tackle will be Washington transfer Maurice Heims and JUCO transfer Josh Macon.
It all starts with All-Big Sky selection Isiah King, who returns after his breakout junior season. Redshirt junior Dylan Layne also returns after playing just under 100 snaps in a reserve role. Two transfers could emerge as the leaders of this unit, starting with JUCO transfer Will Cornelson. He was a finalist for the National Junior College Player of the Year, finishing with 126 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. Jahman McNeil had 84 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and five pass breakups as a key starter at Bluefield State.
The secondary had to be completely reloaded, with only one player returning who played over 150 snaps in the previous season. Senior cornerback Jhamell Blenman played 160 snaps last season, seeing action in eight games. Furman transfer Hysan Dalton had a solid redshirt freshman season, posting 29 tackles and three pass breakups for the Paladins. At safety, Zach Wusstig started five games for Portland State before suffering a season-ending injury. He ended the year with 30 tackles and one pass breakup. Idaho will have to rely on transfers and some young talent at key spots, but if these additions mesh quickly, the Vandals have the talent to have a solid secondary.
The road is not going to be easy for the Vandals. Idaho faces another tough schedule, which includes two FBS games against Washington State and San Jose State. In conference, the Vandals will travel to Montana, Northern Arizona, and Sacramento State. The positive is that they will miss Montana State in conference play, but still have a tough home game against UC Davis. The foundation is in place for six or seven wins, but the new pieces on the roster will need to mesh quickly on defense if this team wants to compete for the Big Sky in the first season under head coach Thomas Ford Jr.
