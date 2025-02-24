2025 Montana State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 15-1 (8-0 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brent Vigen (5th Season, 47-10)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Montana State's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, one FBS matchup against Oregon, and eight Big Sky conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Montana State is below.
Aug. 30: at Oregon
Sep. 6: South Dakota State
Sep. 13: San Diego
Sep. 20: Mercyhurst
Sep. 27: Eastern Washington
Oct. 4: at Northern Arizona
Oct. 11: Idaho State
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Cal Poly
Nov. 1: at Northern Colorado
Nov. 8: Weber State
Nov. 15: UC Davis
Nov. 22: at Montana
*Italics indicate conference matchups
