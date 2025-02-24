Fcs Football Central

2025 Montana State Football Schedule

2024 Record: 15-1 (8-0 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brent Vigen (5th Season, 47-10)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Montana State's 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, one FBS matchup against Oregon, and eight Big Sky conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Montana State is below.

Aug. 30: at Oregon

Sep. 6: South Dakota State

Sep. 13: San Diego

Sep. 20: Mercyhurst

Sep. 27: Eastern Washington

Oct. 4: at Northern Arizona

Oct. 11: Idaho State

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Cal Poly

Nov. 1: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 8: Weber State

Nov. 15: UC Davis

Nov. 22: at Montana

*Italics indicate conference matchups

