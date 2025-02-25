2025 Sacramento State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brennan Marion (1st Season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023
Sacramento State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Nevada, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Sacramento State is below.
2025 Sacramento State Football Schedule
Aug. 30: at South Dakota State
Sep. 6: at Nevada
Sep. 13: Mercyhurst
Sep. 20: Central Arkansas
Sep. 27: Cal Poly
Oct. 4: Bye Week
Oct. 11: at Weber State
Oct. 18: Northern Colorado
Oct. 25: Montana
Nov. 1: at Eastern Washington
Nov. 8: at Portland State
Nov. 15: Idaho
Nov. 22: at UC Davis
*Italics indicate conference matchups
