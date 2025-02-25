Fcs Football Central

2025 Sacramento State Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Sacramento State Athletics
In this story:

2024 Record: 3-9 (1-7 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Brennan Marion (1st Season)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2023

Sacramento State's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Nevada, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Sacramento State is below.

2025 Sacramento State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: at South Dakota State

Sep. 6: at Nevada

Sep. 13: Mercyhurst

Sep. 20: Central Arkansas

Sep. 27: Cal Poly

Oct. 4: Bye Week

Oct. 11: at Weber State

Oct. 18: Northern Colorado

Oct. 25: Montana

Nov. 1: at Eastern Washington

Nov. 8: at Portland State

Nov. 15: Idaho

Nov. 22: at UC Davis

*Italics indicate conference matchups

More FCS Football News

manual

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky