2025 UC Davis Football Schedule
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Tim Plough (2nd Season, 11-3)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
UC Davis' 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, one FBS matchup against Washington, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for UC Davis is below.
2025 UC Davis Football Schedule
Aug. 23: Mercer (Montgomery, AL)
Aug. 30: at Utah Tech
Sep. 6: at Washington
Sep. 13: Bye Week
Sep. 20: Southern Utah
Sep. 27: Weber State
Oct. 4: at Cal Poly
Oct. 11: Northern Arizona
Oct. 18: Bye Week
Oct. 25: at Northern Colorado
Nov. 1: Idaho State
Nov. 8: at Idaho
Nov. 15: at Montana State
Nov. 22: Sacramento State
*Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.