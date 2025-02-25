Fcs Football Central

2025 UC Davis Football Schedule

2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 Big Sky)
Head Coach: Tim Plough (2nd Season, 11-3)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

UC Davis' 2025 football schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games, one FBS matchup against Washington, and eight Big Sky conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for UC Davis is below.

2025 UC Davis Football Schedule

Aug. 23: Mercer (Montgomery, AL)

Aug. 30: at Utah Tech

Sep. 6: at Washington

Sep. 13: Bye Week

Sep. 20: Southern Utah

Sep. 27: Weber State

Oct. 4: at Cal Poly

Oct. 11: Northern Arizona

Oct. 18: Bye Week

Oct. 25: at Northern Colorado

Nov. 1: Idaho State

Nov. 8: at Idaho

Nov. 15: at Montana State

Nov. 22: Sacramento State

*Italics indicate conference matchups

