Week 2 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard
Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.
FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 2)
No. 1 North Dakota State 59, Tennessee State 3
Lamar 20, No. 4 South Dakota 13
No. 10 Idaho 37, St. Thomas 30
No. 11 Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10
No. 13 Villanova 24, Colgate 17
Southern Miss 38, No. 15 Jackson State 20
No. 17 Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17
Nevada 20, No. 18 Sacramento State 17
No. 19 Northern Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31
No. 21 Monmouth 49, Fordham 28
Other Notable Week 2 Games
Bryant 27, UMass 26
Presbyterian 39, Furman 38 (OT)
The Citadel 40, Samford 13
Youngstown State 56, Robert Morris 17
Indiana State 38, Eastern Illinois 14
Eastern Kentucky 20, Houston Christian 10
Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26
Bucknell 34, Marist 23
Mercyhurst 48, New Haven 14
Boise State 51, Eastern Washington 14
Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7
Florida Atlantic 56, Florida A&M 14
Minnesota 66, Northwestern State 0
Florida State 77, East Texas A&M 3
Temple 55, Howard 7
Ohio State 70, Grambling State 0
Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6
Utah 63, Cal Poly 9
East Carolina 56, Campbell 3
Old Dominion 54, North Carolina Central 6
California 35, Texas Southern 3
Wyoming 31, UNI 7
Wake Forest 42, Western Carolina 10
Buffalo 45, Saint Francis 6
Appalachian State 20, Lindenwood 13
Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12
New Mexico 32, Idaho State 22
