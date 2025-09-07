Fcs Football Central

Week 2 FCS Football Top 25 Scoreboard

Below are the final scores for every Top 25 program in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

FCS Top 25 Scoreboard (Week 2)

No. 1 North Dakota State 59, Tennessee State 3

Lamar 20, No. 4 South Dakota 13

No. 10 Idaho 37, St. Thomas 30

No. 11 Lehigh 28, Sacred Heart 10

No. 13 Villanova 24, Colgate 17

Southern Miss 38, No. 15 Jackson State 20

No. 17 Tennessee Tech 45, Chattanooga 17

Nevada 20, No. 18 Sacramento State 17

No. 19 Northern Arizona 38, Utah Tech 31

No. 21 Monmouth 49, Fordham 28

Other Notable Week 2 Games

Bryant 27, UMass 26

Presbyterian 39, Furman 38 (OT)

The Citadel 40, Samford 13

Youngstown State 56, Robert Morris 17

Indiana State 38, Eastern Illinois 14

Eastern Kentucky 20, Houston Christian 10

Lafayette 42, Stonehill 26

Bucknell 34, Marist 23

Mercyhurst 48, New Haven 14

Boise State 51, Eastern Washington 14

Northwestern 42, Western Illinois 7

Florida Atlantic 56, Florida A&M 14

Minnesota 66, Northwestern State 0

Florida State 77, East Texas A&M 3

Temple 55, Howard 7

Ohio State 70, Grambling State 0

Georgia 28, Austin Peay 6

Utah 63, Cal Poly 9

East Carolina 56, Campbell 3

Old Dominion 54, North Carolina Central 6

California 35, Texas Southern 3

Wyoming 31, UNI 7

Wake Forest 42, Western Carolina 10

Buffalo 45, Saint Francis 6

Appalachian State 20, Lindenwood 13

Georgia Tech 59, Gardner-Webb 12

New Mexico 32, Idaho State 22

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

