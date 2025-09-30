Fcs Football Central

Week 6 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch

Zachary McKinnell

Walkup Skydome
Walkup Skydome / NAU Athletics
In this story:

It's a massive weekend of FCS football with four ranked matchups headlining the Week 6 schedule. No. 1 North Dakota State travels to No. 6 Illinois, and No. 2 South Dakota State hits the road to face No. 24 Youngstown State; both games have major implications on the MVFC race.

No. 5 Montana State also travels to Flagstaff to face No. 13 Northern Arizona in a huge Big Sky matchup. The final ranked matchup is a UAC battle between No. 16 West Georgia and No. 22 Austin Peay.

Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 6 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.

Week 6 FCS Football Schedule

Friday, Oct. 3

No. 8 Rhode Island vs Brown (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Columbia at Princeton (6:30 pm CT, ESPNU)

Saturday, Oct. 4

Yale at No. 9 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)

San Diego at Marist (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Richmond at Bucknell (11 am CT, ESPN+)

Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut State (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)

Stonehill at Duquesne (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)

Fordham at Lafayette (11:30 am CT, ESPN+)

Western Illinois at No. 11 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Delaware State at No. 14 Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)

Dayton at Morehead State (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Dartmouth at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)

No. 18 Villanova at New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)

Morgan State at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Valparaiso at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Long Island at Mercyhurst (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Robert Morris at Merrimack (Noon CT, ESPN+)

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Western Carolina at Wofford (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Chattanooga at VMI (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)

Campbell at NC State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

ETSU at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 25 Harvard at Holy Cross (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

UT Martin at Lindenwood (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Maine at Bryant (1 pm CT, FloSports)

Colgate at Cornell (1 pm CT, ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

North Alabama at No. 19 Abilene Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Murray State at No. 21 South Dakota (2 pm CT, ESPN+)

Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)

North Carolina A&T at William & Mary (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

UAlbany at Stony Brook (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)

Samford at Mercer (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Elon at Towson (3 pm CT, FloSports)

No. 16 West Georgia at No. 22 Austin Peay (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

Norfolk State at Hampton (3 pm CT, FloSports)

Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State (3 pm CT, SWAC TV)

Nicholls at No. 20 Lamar (3 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 5 Montana State at No. 13 Northern Arizona (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

Utah Tech at Central Arkansas (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 15 North Dakota at Northern Iowa (4 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 17 Jackson State vs Alabama A&M (5 pm CT, HBCU GO)

No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 24 Youngstown State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)

Indiana State at No. 10 Southern Illinois (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Portland State at Eastern Washington (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southern Utah at No. 3 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 6 Illinois State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

East Texas A&M at Northwestern State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)

No. 7 UC Davis at Cal Poly (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Houston Christian at UTRGV (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

No. 4 Montana at Idaho State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)

Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on XFacebook, and YouTube.

feed

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Home/Big Sky