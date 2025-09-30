Week 6 FCS Football Schedule, How To Watch
It's a massive weekend of FCS football with four ranked matchups headlining the Week 6 schedule. No. 1 North Dakota State travels to No. 6 Illinois, and No. 2 South Dakota State hits the road to face No. 24 Youngstown State; both games have major implications on the MVFC race.
No. 5 Montana State also travels to Flagstaff to face No. 13 Northern Arizona in a huge Big Sky matchup. The final ranked matchup is a UAC battle between No. 16 West Georgia and No. 22 Austin Peay.
Below are the biggest FCS games on the Week 6 schedule, including every matchup that features a Top 25 program.
Week 6 FCS Football Schedule
Friday, Oct. 3
No. 8 Rhode Island vs Brown (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Columbia at Princeton (6:30 pm CT, ESPNU)
Saturday, Oct. 4
Yale at No. 9 Lehigh (11 am CT, ESPN+)
San Diego at Marist (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Richmond at Bucknell (11 am CT, ESPN+)
Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut State (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
Stonehill at Duquesne (11 am CT, NEC Front Row)
Fordham at Lafayette (11:30 am CT, ESPN+)
Western Illinois at No. 11 Tennessee Tech (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Delaware State at No. 14 Monmouth (Noon CT, FloSports)
Dayton at Morehead State (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Dartmouth at Penn (Noon CT, ESPN+)
No. 18 Villanova at New Hampshire (Noon CT, FloSports)
Morgan State at Georgetown (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Valparaiso at Drake (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Long Island at Mercyhurst (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Robert Morris at Merrimack (Noon CT, ESPN+)
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Western Carolina at Wofford (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Chattanooga at VMI (12:30 pm CT, ESPN+)
Campbell at NC State (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
ETSU at Furman (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 25 Harvard at Holy Cross (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
UT Martin at Lindenwood (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Maine at Bryant (1 pm CT, FloSports)
Colgate at Cornell (1 pm CT, ESPN+)
Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
North Alabama at No. 19 Abilene Christian (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Murray State at No. 21 South Dakota (2 pm CT, ESPN+)
Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State (2 pm CT, SWAC TV)
North Carolina A&T at William & Mary (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
UAlbany at Stony Brook (2:30 pm CT, FloSports)
Samford at Mercer (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Elon at Towson (3 pm CT, FloSports)
No. 16 West Georgia at No. 22 Austin Peay (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
Norfolk State at Hampton (3 pm CT, FloSports)
Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State (3 pm CT, SWAC TV)
Nicholls at No. 20 Lamar (3 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 5 Montana State at No. 13 Northern Arizona (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
Utah Tech at Central Arkansas (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 15 North Dakota at Northern Iowa (4 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 17 Jackson State vs Alabama A&M (5 pm CT, HBCU GO)
No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 24 Youngstown State (5 pm CT, ESPN+)
Indiana State at No. 10 Southern Illinois (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Portland State at Eastern Washington (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southern Utah at No. 3 Tarleton State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 1 North Dakota State at No. 6 Illinois State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
East Texas A&M at Northwestern State (6 pm CT, ESPN+)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern (6 pm CT, SWAC TV)
No. 7 UC Davis at Cal Poly (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
Houston Christian at UTRGV (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
No. 4 Montana at Idaho State (7 pm CT, ESPN+)
