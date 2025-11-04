2026 FCS NFL Draft Stock Watch (Week 10)
Week 10 of the FCS season was filled with Top 25 upsets. Within those upsets, there were a number of great performances for draft-eligible prospects.
This week is highlighted by players from teams not in the top tier in the FCS, but they found a way to deliver great games for their respective programs.
A running back finds his way back onto the stock watch after being highlighted after Week 0, a wide receiver from the SoCon puts up another dominant performance for the second week in a row, and a safety from Southern Illinois had two interceptions.
Let's look into which prospects put themselves on the radar and boosted their stock this past weekend.
Dason Brooks | RB | Idaho State
Week 10 Stats: 24 carries, 219 yards rushing, 2 rushing TDs, 125 yards after contact, 10 first-down runs, and 6 explosive runs
Dason Brooks has found his way back onto the Stock Watch list. This was his fourth 100-yard-plus rushing performance on the season. In this game versus UC Davis, Brooks was running with power and explosiveness. His 125 yards after contact would have been a top ten rushing result in week ten. He has another year of eligibility and is continuing to build his stock for the NFL draft.
Jihad Marks | WR | The Citadel
Week 10 Stats: 4 receptions, 168 yards receiving, 3 receiving TDs, 4 first-down receptions, 3 contested catches, and 4 explosive receptions
Marks has been on a two-week hot streak, and week ten was his second straight week of posting over 100 yards receiving and at least two touchdowns. In this matchup against VMI, Marks had his best game of the season. He was dominant in contested catch situations and consistently won vertically down the field. Marks is getting hot at the right time for The Citadel.
Cejai Parson | S | Southern Illinois
Week 10 Stats: 6 tackles, 3 solo, 2 INTs, 25% forced incompletion rate, 0.50 yards allowed per coverage snap
Parson had a great game in coverage versus Murray State. Though he gave up a few easier completions in the game, his two interceptions were crucial to Southern Illinois' win. On his two interceptions, he showed good anticipation and reactionary skills. He broke on the passes, and they were both heartbreaking to the offense because they were in the red zone. He will be a prospect to keep an eye on if he continues this type of play down the stretch.
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.