2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Montana WR Michael Wortham

After transferring from Eastern Washington to Montana, Michael Wortham put an exclamation point on his stellar college career with an All-American season. He set the single-season program record with 2,431 all-purpose yards, finishing only 90 yards shy of the single-season Big Sky record.

Wortham is looking to follow in the steps of Montana wide receiver Junior Bergen, who was selected in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. If selected, it would be the first time since 2011-12 that Montana has had a player selected in the NFL Draft in back-to-back years.

Career Statistics: 38 games played, 115 receptions, 1,490 receiving yards, 11 receiving TDs, 927 rushing yards, 17 rushing TDs, 2,611 kick return yards, 86 punt return yards, 1 return TD

Accolades: First-Team All-Big Sky (2024, 2025), Second-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2024), First-Team AFCA FCS All-American (2025), First-Team AP FCS All-American (2025), First-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Michael Wortham is a high-end gadget player who can align at running back and wide receiver, utilizing good change of direction, reliable hands, and very good run-after-catch ability. He is below average in size, compactly built, but does not have a dense frame.

Best suited for slot, he shows alignment versatility, operating efficiently on screens, over routes, and swing routes out of the backfield.

He is decisive with good vision once he gets the ball in his hands. He displays very good contact balance, body control, and build-up speed to break tackles on the perimeter despite his size. He runs a diverse route tree with nuance and a slippery release package.

He shows the ability to set up defenders versus man and zone coverage. He stresses press coverage with his urgent acceleration, very good change of direction, and stop-start ability, which aid his upside as a route runner.

He is a mismatch against linebackers when aligned in the backfield and also has utility as a wildcat quarterback. As a runner, he works best on the perimeter, with a strong urge to work linearly and a strong ability to string moves together. He does not possess the size to be a full-time running back.

He offers value as a return specialist, projecting him as a versatile, fringe NFL roster versatile gadget player.

Projection:

Wortham is a fringe NFL roster prospect who fits best in a spread, West Coast offense that emphasizes motion, spacing, and mismatches. His versatility and dynamic run-after-catch ability make him an early rotational option for a team that is also looking for a return specialist on punt and kick return.

Strengths:

Alignment versatility

Change of direction

Balance and body control

Run after catch ability

Quick-release package

Return value

Weaknesses:

Size and build

Pass protection as a third-down back

Scheme-specific traits

Best Fit: Spread-based West Coast hybrid with motion and spacing



Stylistic Player Comp: Greg Dortch

