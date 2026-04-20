Bobby Kennedy Isn't Shying Away From Montana's Championship Standard

During one of the most hectic weeks of the FCS offseason, Montana named Bobby Kennedy its 38th head football coach on Feb. 5.

His promotion came immediately after former head coach Bobby Hauck announced his retirement, which was short-lived as he was named the Illinois defensive coordinator only a few days later.

It put Kennedy directly in the spotlight as the new face of one of the top programs in FCS football.

Kennedy immediately hit the ground running, leaning on an experienced staff to get the Grizzlies ready for the start of spring ball.

"It was full speed ahead," Kennedy said about his first few weeks as head coach. "I was obviously preparing for spring football, but we have a veteran staff in place, so that was good.

"It was hectic, but I'll tell you, I'm a person who loves to stay busy, so whether it be planning for spring ball or recruiting, especially the in-state guys here in Montana, we've made that a real priority, getting to know guys and making contact with them. It's been fun. I'd be less than honest if I didn't tell you that I've enjoyed every second of it."

Montana head coach Bobby Kennedy | Tommy Martino (Montana Athletics)

Last season, the Grizzlies finished 13-2 overall, making a run to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. Their only two losses came against the eventual national champions in Montana State. Kennedy had a direct impact on Montana's passing attack, which ranked as one of the best in the country.

One of the biggest questions after Hauck's departure was how Montana was going to retain the talent on the roster. A 15-day window opened due to the coaching change, but the Grizzlies didn't lose any key players to the transfer portal after Kennedy's promotion.

"You know what's funny is there were never any conversations behind the scenes in terms of 'Hey, are these guys going to hop in the portal?' I believe this, that the players here, No. 1, are committed to Montana and being great players here," Kennedy said.

"It's a great place to play. They call it the 'Mecca' of FCS football for a reason, right? Our fans, our stadium, the facilities we have, everything's in place here."

It was clear that Kennedy had the support of his team, as multiple returning players voiced their support for Kennedy as head coach. It's something that still stands out to him looking back on the whole process.

"I'm very fortunate that I had great support, not only from our staff, but also from our players," Kennedy continued.

"It was amazing how many guys came into my office after they found out I was going to be the head coach and (said) 'Hey coach, there's not talk of anybody leaving, because No. 1, we love you. And No. 2, we think you're the right guy at the right time.' So that meant the world to me."

A lot of the time, we see first-time head coaches have to take jobs where they have to rebuild a program that's struggled. Kennedy finds himself in a completely different situation, where he's now tasked with competing at the highest level of FCS football.

The Grizzlies are projected to return 13 significant contributors, including All-American quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat and running back Eli Gillman. While All-Big Sky linebacker Peyton Wing is projected to be the defensive leader entering next season.

Montana Grizzlies quarterback Keali'I Ah Yat (8) warms up before the game against the Montana State Bobcats at Washington-Grizzly Stadium | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

It's impressive to have all these key pieces returning, but it also comes with the pressure of making a run for the national championship. Some other first-year coaches may have tried to temper expectations, but Kennedy made it clear that the standard at Montana never changes.

"It's not broken here at Montana," Kennedy said. "But our goal isn't to win 13 games. It's to win them all, and so every game, every week, there's a standard that not only the coaches have to uphold, but also the players. If we do that, I think we'll be happy at the end of the season."

Montana has been on the doorstep multiple times since their last national championship in 2001. They lost in the national title game in 2004, 2008, 2009, and 2023. The biggest question facing this program is what it will take to return to the top of the subdivision.

Kennedy has seen the blueprint, referencing his stint at Texas, under head coach Mack Brown, where the Longhorns won the 2005 BCS National Championship over USC.

"Everybody wants to point to me, or our coaches, and obviously we set the tone for our program, but when you have a player-driven program, and your players step forward with leadership and accountability and doing the little things right and understanding what it takes to be a champion," Kennedy said.

"The greatest team I was ever a part of was at the University of Texas when we won the national championship and beat USC. That was a player-led team, and whether it be Vince Young, whether it has been David Thomas, there were so many great guys on defense, but the players stepped forward. They executed the schemes, and as coaches, we played a part, but this game is about the players.

"It's about the 'Jimmys and Joes' and those guys taking a step forward in terms of leadership and deciding what type of program and how they want to finish. It's up to them. Are they going to embrace this and really go after it?"

Kennedy has been preparing for this moment, bringing over 30 years of coaching experience as an assistant across college football. The expectations couldn't be any higher in Missoula, and that's exactly where Kennedy wants to keep them.

It's now a countdown to the first game of the Bobby Kennedy era in Montana, in which the Griz will host Southern Utah on Aug. 29 inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

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