Montana State Lands Commitment From Sumner (WA) OL Maciah Keene

The Montana State Bobcats are coming off a big recruiting weekend, as they had plenty of their top targets in Bozeman for their official visits.

That weekend got bigger, literally, when Sumner (WA) 6-foot-four, 305-pound offensive lineman Maciah Keene announced his commitment to the defending FCS national champions on Friday.

“What ultimately led me to commit to Montana State was the overall fit. The relationships I built with the coaches, the culture of the program, the development opportunities, and the atmosphere in Bozeman all stood out. After my visit, I could genuinely see myself spending the rest of my life here, and that’s when I knew it was the right place for me,” Keene said.

He received his offer from the Bobcats on April 17, after speaking with head coach Brent Vigen.

“It was a really exciting conversation! Coach Vigen told me they believed in me as a player, liked what they saw on film, and felt I would be a great fit for their program and culture. Hearing that from a program like Montana State meant a lot, and that it wasn’t just the film but the reason they gave me an offer is that I’m the right character player for MSU. I fit in their environment, and I’m grateful to Sumner for making me that way.”

Keene's Latest Visit To Bozeman

One of the highlights of the weekend for Keene was getting to spend time with the coaching staff and catching up with offensive line coach Matthew Smith.

“Coach Smith and I have built a strong relationship throughout the recruiting process. He’s been genuine and straightforward with me from day one, and I really respect the way he develops his players. He’s the coach I want to play for, and someone I look up to. He’s a better man than a coach, and so that’s what I want, someone who understands,” Keene said.

“The visit was incredible! Being able to spend time with the coaching staff and players gave me a great feel for the program. It’s the reason why I felt comfortable in committing today. The facilities were impressive, but what stood out most was the culture and the people. The atmosphere in Bozeman was special, and it felt like a place where I could see myself thriving.”

Keene also had the chance to meet with Vigen, which made him realize that Bozeman was the place for him to be.

“My visit with Coach Vigen was great. He talked about the culture they’ve built, the expectations within the program, not just players but the O-line, we are the core of everything, and it starts up front; also, I could tell how much he cares about his players and the success of the program, and that really stood out to me. As well as a pretty sick Josh Allen jersey in the back of his office.”

Looking Ahead To His Senior Season

Last season, the Sumner Spartans finished 11-3 and won their second straight Class 4A state championship, and Keene was named an All-SPSL Honorable Mention selection. In addition to the Bobcats, he also had offers from San Diego State, Eastern Washington, Portland State, Montana, and Idaho.

“The recruiting process has been a blessing. I’ve had the opportunity to build relationships with some great coaches and learn more about a lot of different programs and new skills. It’s been a busy process, but I’ve enjoyed every part of it, and I’m grateful for all the opportunities football has provided me and what MSU has given me.”

The Spartans will be looking for a three-peat in 2026, and Keene knows they will be ready, as they have already been working towards that.

“The offseason has been going well. Our team has been putting in a lot of work, and there’s been a lot of focus on getting stronger, faster, and better in every area.

"At Sumner, we don’t care about what spoiler you put on your car or what paint you put on it. We upgrade the engine, we lift every week, and you best believe we’re in shape. We’re excited about what we can accomplish next season and are working every day to put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

He adds to a Bobcats 2027 recruiting class that includes three-star prospects quarterback Titus Vidlak, wide receiver Kase Betz, defensive lineman Dax Yeager, offensive lineman Kade Leibrand, edge Dominick Webb, EDGE Laytin Erickson, running back DaKari Releford, and defensive back Kei'Dryn Edmond.

Blessed to be a 2025 State Champion. Thankful for the valley, and everyone who believed. Looking forward to a great 2026 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/mcCyyJWWPh — Maciah Keene (@MaciahKeene) January 18, 2026

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