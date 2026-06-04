2026 Montana State Football Preview: Can The Bobcats Repeat As National Champions?

The FCS football season is less than 100 days away, which means preview season is finally here. Over the next few months, FCS Football Central will be releasing individual team and conference previews, giving you all the information you need ahead of the 2026 season.

We kick off our team previews with the defending FCS national champions in Bozeman. Montana State looks to join an exclusive group of FCS programs that have won back-to-back national championships.

2025 Record: 14-2 (8-0 Big Sky)

Head Coach: Brent Vigen (6th season, 61-12)

Roster Outlook

Returning All-Conference Players: Justin Lamson (QB), Titan Fleischmann (OL), Caden Dowler (S), Taco Dowler (WR/PR), Cole Taylor (LB), Tayden Gray (S), Adam Jones (RB), Burke Mastel (OL)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Alec Wills (Penn, CB), Gianni Edwards (Arizona, CB), Bruin Fleischmann (Air Force, TE)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 11

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 15

Quarterback

There isn't much to say that hasn't already been said about quarterback Justin Lamson. He's considered a consensus Top 3 returning FCS quarterback and made play after play en route to being named MVP of the FCS national championship last season. I would expect to see an even better version of Lamson, especially because he finally gets a full offseason to grow in this system. Behind him, River Warren and Grant Vigen will likely fight for the No. 2 quarterback role ahead of 2026.

Running Back

All-American Adam Jones returns as one of the best all-around running backs in the FCS. The only thing left to prove for Jones is to see if he can carry a bigger burden in all their biggest games as the true No. 1 running back. The biggest question mark in this room will be who replaces Julius Davis.

Jared White and Colson Coon appear to be the primary candidates for this; both players are veterans with proven production in limited, reserve roles over the past few seasons. Coon has run for over 600 yards at 6.61 yards per carry the past two years, while White has nearly 1,000 rushing yards, including a career high of 523 yards in 2023.

Obviously, both guys have been effective, but have not really been relied upon in the biggest moments. They also have similar frames and are both excellent at making good reads and being shifty in the open field. Neither fit the mold that Julius Davis did, who was extremely physical and brought a tough running style. I wouldn't be surprised to see Lamson take over more of those short-yardage situations, especially in the red zone.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Montana State has 5 of its Top 7 pass catchers returning from a season ago, including the Top 3 wide receivers. Everyone knows about the lethal ability of All-American Taco Dowler, who is poised to have another big year. Dane Steel had a breakout true freshman season in 2026, becoming the second-most reliable target on this team. Both these guys thrive in the slot, creating opportunities over the middle, and may be the most formidable slot duo in the country.

The one area where Montana State struggled is finding guys who could consistently win on the outside. It's something I expect the Bobcats to figure out this offseason with Lamson becoming even more comfortable in the offense. Jabez Woods was the third-leading receiver with 378 yards in 16 games. He was a bit inconsistent last year, but this offense could really find a new level if Woods took a step forward.

Javonte King (6-4) and Jordan Reed (6-6) have the size to be a matchup nightmare on the outside, but neither has been able to get meaningful snaps in their careers. If just one of these guys could pop in 2026, it would be a huge deal for this offense. Keep an eye on freshman Carter Dahlke to potentially push his way into a role, along with being a key special teams weapon.

To nobody's surprise, we can expect Montana State to play multiple tight ends and for this unit to be very effective both blocking and in their ability to make plays in the play-action game. Rocky Lencioni is one of the best young players in the country. He has a real knack for getting open downfield and was extremely effective in Montana State's play-action passing game. He led the Bobcats' tight end room in receiving as a redshirt freshman and could be the next star in Bozeman.

Rylan Schlepp will also see plenty of action, bringing a ton of experience and can be trusted to do a variety of things in this offense. The X-factor may be a late portal addition in Air Force tight end Bruin Fleischmann. He played four years at Air Force, including a breakout season in 2025, in which he had 370 yards and six touchdowns. It's possible that Fleischmann could step in and become one of the best tight ends in the country.

Offensive Line

The offensive line returns a solid group of core players from last year's unit, though there are questions at center and one of the offensive tackle spots. This group was not as dominant last season, but Montana State's staff has shown a real ability to develop this position at an elite level. I would not be surprised to see the 2026 unit be better than last year's.

Freshman All-American Braden Zimmer returns at left tackle, and I would imagine he's just going to continue to improve as he grows. I would also not be surprised if Titan Fleischmann gets kicked back out to right tackle after spending last season as the starting right guard. He played tackle during the 2024 season and was extremely effective for the Bobcats. Burke Mastel is the 3rd returning starter, who brings experience at either guard position.

Everett Carr also has some key experience after starting the first three games of 2025 before ultimately stepping back into a rotational role. He is expected to make a jump this offseason, pushing for a full-time starting role. Zac Nyland may be the guy at center after playing in a reserve role in 2024.

Defensive Line/Linebackers

The defensive line has some massive shoes to fill after the departures of Kenneth Eiden IV, Paul Brott, Alec Eckert, and Hunter Parsons. This is probably the biggest question mark I have about this team and will probably determine whether or not the Cats repeat as national champions.

The real key is finding a way to replace Brott and Eckert on the interior, mainly because that duo was excellent and played a ton of snaps down the stretch for the Bobcats. The answer probably starts with Talon Marsh (6-1, 280) and Zack Black (6-4, 275) as they were the most experienced rotational players from last season's unit. The Cats really need both of these players to take a step forward, but also need at least 1-2 more rotational options behind this duo.

Redshirt freshman Josaiah Asuega (6-4, 305) may be a potential breakout star as he has elite size and found his way into five games last season. The Bobcats really need this unit to level up if they want to hold up against some of the elite rushing attacks they'll see on the way to Nashville.

Defensive end feels much easier to figure out, as Zac Crews may be primed for a monster season. He was outstanding last year in a rotational role and brings the length and athleticism that you want to see off the edge.

Dominic Solano is also back, giving the Bobcats an EDGE duo who combined for 13.5 TFLs and 9 sacks in rotational roles last year. All they need to find is 1-2 rotational players who can play a handful of snaps, which could be Seth Brock (6-3, 230), Logan Fredericksen (6-3, 240), and Jake Vigen (6-2, 240).

Linebacker should be one of the biggest strengths of this defense, as all three of their main contributors from last season are back: Bryce Grebe, Neil Daily, and Cole Taylor. This unit has a special blend of physicality in the box, along with excellent coverage skills in the zone-based scheme Montana State likes to run. Keep an eye on sophomore Xavier Ahrens, who has star-level potential when he's able to break into the rotation at linebacker.

Defensive Backs

Let's start with the nickels and safeties, which are two positions that the Bobcats are absolutely loaded at. These two spots put Montana State in the conversation for the best secondary in the FCS. If this defense does anything, it will absolutely lock up the middle of the field. With the talent at linebacker, safety, and nickel, quarterbacks have to be extremely careful over the middle of the field.

It starts with Caden Dowler and Bryant Meredith, who are elite deep safeties that combined for 146 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 7 INTs, and 3 forced fumbles despite mostly aligning in deep safety spots in the 2-high shell Montana State loves to run. Tayden Gray also returns as the starting nickel and is just as impactful, not allowing a touchdown in coverage all of last season.

Other key rotational guys who return are Colter Petre, JJ Dolan, and Taki Uluilakepa, who all played over 250 snaps in one of the top secondaries in the country. This has to be one of the most complete safety rooms in college football.

Cornerback is a bit of a different story and is most likely the second-biggest question on this team. Takhari Carr is really the only starter returning, and he only played the 4th-most snaps of the 4-man rotation at cornerback last season. Kory Boyd played in four games a year ago and looked promising in limited action. The Bobcats also bolstered the room with the late addition of Penn transfer Alec Wills, who started the past two years in the Ivy League.

The good news for Montana State is that the staff has recruited and developed this position very well in recent years. The scheme they play also gives their corners a lot of help and does not create many opportunities to give up big plays. With the scheme and experience behind them, the young corners should have plenty of time to grow, and the staff will have a good chance to find the right rotation early in the season.

Season Outlook

This year is clearly a national championship or bust for Montana State. They are the heavy favorites to repeat and will almost certainly be the No. 1 team in every preseason poll. Their schedule lays out perfectly, as the Bobcats don't have a tough non-conference slate, playing Butler and Central Connecticut State. Even their FBS game against Nevada, and former head coach Jeff Choate, is winnable, and Montana State may even be the betting favorite in that game.

In terms of the Big Sky schedule, the Bobcats won't play UC Davis, which is one of the other top teams in the conference. There is a very good chance that Montana State enters the Brawl of the Wild at 11-0, or 10-1 with an FBS loss, which would put them in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs.

One of the biggest differences in this year's squad will be the offense, which I expect to reach a new level, especially in the passing game. Whether or not they find a way to repeat as national champions may come down to the level of play they get from their interior defensive line. If they figure that out, they really don't have any obvious weaknesses and could be unstoppable during another run to Nashville.

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