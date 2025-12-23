Division II All-American Tyler King Announces Commitment To Montana

The Division I transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, but FCS programs across the country are already targeting key players from Division II and other lower levels.

Central Washington defensive end Tyler King announced his commitment to Montana on Dec. 18.

King blossomed into a star for the Wildcats, finishing the year with 47 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 10 quarterback hurries. All were career-highs for the redshirt sophomore, who helped lead Central Washington to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the Division II playoffs.

He recorded at least two tackles for loss in six games this season, including a season-high three tackles for loss against West Texas A&M and Angelo State. His 2.5 sacks against West Texas A&M were also a career-high mark for King.

King was named a second-team AFCA and CCA Division II All-American. He was also named the LSC Defensive Lineman of the Year, earning first-team All-Conference honors.

Interestingly, King will join his former head coach, Chris Fisk, in the Big Sky next season. Fisk accepted an offer to be the next head coach at Portland State. He spent seven seasons with the Wildcats, compiling a 48-22 record and four Division II playoff appearances, including two conference titles.

Montana was extremely successful in the transfer portal last season, adding multiple players who emerged as starters for this year's team. BYU transfer Micah Harper and Eastern Washington wide receiver Michael Wortham were outstanding additions, who played huge roles in Montana's playoff run.

Another non-Division I addition was Carroll transfer Hunter Peck, who earned a starting role for the Griz. He earned first-team All-Big Sky honors this year, posting 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Before his time at Montana, Peck was an NAIA All-American and was named the Frontier Defensive Player of the Year.

King should be able to compete for immediate playing time next season. The Griz are set to lose both starting defensive ends to graduation, which leaves Hayden Schwartz and Jake Mason as two names to watch.

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he also could step into the outside linebacker role, similar to USC transfer Solomon Tuliaupupu. King and projected returning starter Caleb Otlewski would be an interesting duo to watch in the Big Sky next season. Otlewski led the Griz with 79 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss this year.

Montana finished the 2025 season at 13-2 overall (7-1 Big Sky), ending with a semifinal loss to Montana State. The Bobcats handed the Griz both their losses this season. It was the fifth consecutive appearance in the FCS Playoffs.

