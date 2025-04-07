FCS Football Podcast: UC Davis Head Coach Tim Plough
UC Davis head coach Tim Plough joined Zach McKinnell of FCS Football Central on SI ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Plough returned to his alma mater after spending the previous three seasons as an assistant at Boise State and California. He began his coaching career as a student assistant with the Aggies but quickly rose through the coaching ranks. He made history when he was named the offensive coordinator at only 25 years old in 2010.
In his first season, Plough led the Aggies to an 11-3 record, setting the single-season program record for wins at the Division I level. They also made a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs for only the second time in program history.
The two discuss:
- Returning to UC Davis as the head coach
- Learning experiences from last season's FCS Playoff run
- His relationship with offensive coordinator Paul Shelton
- Adjusting his offensive scheme to fit the strength of the team
- Challenges of becoming an offensive coordinator at 25 years old
- Approaching difficult conversations about NIL at the FCS level
- Why Lan Larison should be a no-brainer NFL Draft pick
- The offseason quarterback battle at UC Davis
- Building UC Davis into a yearly FCS championship contender
- And much more