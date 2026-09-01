In-State OL Zandon Calder Discusses His Commitment To Montana

Montana picked up a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Zandon Calder on August 14. The Wolf Point standout chose the Grizzlies after he attended a prospect camp in Missoula on July 26.

"The camp at Montana was like a dream come true. There was so much talent at the camp, more than I have seen around here," Calder said. "Some highlights of the camp were the one-on-ones and just getting to talk to the coaches and players. I got to talk to all of the coaches, who all told me I was a great ball player already, but I am nowhere near my full potential."

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Calder, who is also a basketball player, is from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation and was able to meet the Grizzlies coaching staff and players at the camp. That experience, combined with receiving his first Division I offer, was enough for him to commit to head coach Bobby Kennedy.

"What led me to commit was that I have always dreamt of playing college football, especially Division 1. Not a lot of people from my reservation get these kinds of chances, and this is my ticket out! To have an opportunity to be a better person and show the younger kids it's possible for a small town kid to make it big," Calder said. "There is a lot of talent that is up and coming, and if I put my town on the map, hopefully other youngsters will get the opportunity to show coaches too."

The relationship he has been able to develop with Kennedy also played a big part in his commitment.

"I have a great relationship with Coach Kennedy. He came to our school, and he also calls me. He told me I am a good player, and we joke around about basketball and if he can post me up. But he said I'm a good football player and that he loves the way I play. So it is great talking to him."

After a couple great calls, i am excited to announce my commitment to the University Of Montana, thank you to all the coaching staff for believing in me, To God Be all glory @KeatonJ_3 @Coachbk_griz @CoachPease @CoachBrentMyers @CoachWesNurse #GoGriz!!! pic.twitter.com/IDxLjiCMKC — Zandon Calder (@Zandon21) August 14, 2026

Wolf Point started the season 1-0 as they defeated the Roundup Panthers 46-12 on Friday night. Calder is hoping that the Wolves can keep that momentum going throughout the entire season, which he hopes will be one to remember.

"I am hoping to lead my team to the playoffs for my senior year and just go out with a bang! I hope I can bring my team up with me, but we are all good at holding each other accountable."

Calder adds to a Montana recruiting class that includes three-star ATH Drew Almquist, wide receiver Cooper Pelc, ATH Jack Ryan, wide receiver Brayden Zikmund, ATH Rye Roberts, ATH Malachi Allen, offensive lineman Nick Fungavaka, and multiple others.

Wow! Thanks @Coachbk_griz for coming down and visiting with me, cant wait to get back down to Missoula again! @MontanaGrizFB pic.twitter.com/8MxpCbbfoq — Zandon Calder (@Zandon21) May 19, 2026

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