Texas All-State ATH Rye Roberts Commits to Montana

Montana went into the Lone Star State to land the latest commit in their 2027 class when they received a commitment from New Braunfels (TX) Christian Academy ATH Rye Roberts on Monday.

“My decision to commit to Montana was made based on factors like the environment and culture. I believe that there is more to football than just the guys padded up with you for four quarters. I have learned to try to make life-long relationships, and my dad helps me put that in perspective,” Roberts said.

“They not only have a great sports program, but it also has great people and coaches. My dream has always been to play football at the Division I level and in the NFL. I believe that I can make it happen at the University of Montana,” he added.

I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana!!! After talking to my family, Coach Kennedy and the coaching staff, and through prayer. I am grateful to be part of the #Griz!! Thank you coaches for the opportunity!! 🐻🏈#TheFamilyYouChoose #Grizgang pic.twitter.com/vW0k6cgB19 — Rye Roberts (@RyeRoberts9) April 26, 2026

Junior Day Visit To Missoula

Roberts received an offer from the Grizzlies on March 6 when he was in Missoula for Junior Day, and met with head coach Bobby Kennedy.

“When I was there for Junior Day, Coach Kennedy had a sit-down conversation with my dad and me. I was immediately drawn to his great character and passion for not only the program at Montana, but also others around him," Roberts said.

"After a few minutes, he told me he was going to offer me the chance to play at Montana, and I was in disbelief with the great opportunity ahead of me, to be part of (The Griz). Coach Kennedy and I had a meaningful conversation, and I learned a lot from it. He is a great man and a great coach from what I have seen, especially with the success of the Montana program.”

Roberts also got to meet with other members of the Grizzlies coaching staff, including the Director of Recruiting Keaton Johnson, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brent Pease, defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Eric Sanders, and safeties coach Wes Nurse. The scenery was also something that stood out while he was there.

“Some highlights were seeing the program and how cool it is, and meeting and talking to the coaches and the people there. I loved the atmosphere of the town and was drawn to the culture. It has beautiful mountains and great people as well.”

Recapping His 2025 Season

Last season, Roberts finished with 43 receptions for 732 yards and 12touchdowns, while adding one on the ground. Defensively, he recorded 58 tackles, eight interceptions, and a forced fumble for the Tigers, who finished 9-2 and made it to the quarterfinals of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) playoffs.

He was named a TAPPS First Team All-State selection as both a defensive back and kick returner.

“NBCA has been a great program for not only me, but my teammates as well. I have developed and learned a lot this year alone. The environment is great, with all my teammates always there to build each other up. Coach Joseph (NBCA head coach David Joseph) is a great coach who has helped me and all his other players and students continue to develop and grow as people on and off the field, which I believe is very important.”

His big season led to his recruitment breaking out and offers from the Grizzlies, Air Force, and Army West Point.

“The recruitment process has been great, with great people all around. I got to visit many cool places, and I’m very glad Montana was one of them. I am excited to continue to grow as an athlete and grow in my character at Montana.”

First team All-State DB and Kick Returner pic.twitter.com/9ZeXirc0hj — Rye Roberts (@RyeRoberts9) February 8, 2026

Offseason Development

Roberts is also a star on the track, and last season he won the state championship in the triple jump, with a jump of 44' 9.25."

“The off-season is going well as track season is now wrapping up. I have also thrown around a lot and continued to prepare for the next football season.”

He becomes the ninth commit in the Grizzlies 2027 class, joining Drew Almquist, Cooper Pelc, Quincy King, Eli Kasberg, Sam Sirmon, Frank Kapohai Abreu, Jack Ryan, and Brayden Zikmund.

8 int

68 tkl

3 blocked FG

1 KR

2 PR

43 Rec

14 TD

800 yards receiving pic.twitter.com/mN5xcvC0jE — Rye Roberts (@RyeRoberts9) December 8, 2025

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