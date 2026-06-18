Whitehouse (TX) ATH Malachi Allen Commits To Montana

The University of Montana has been one of the top schools for Whitehouse High School athlete Malachi Allen ever since he received an offer from them in April.

However, he had been communicating with safeties coach Wes Nurse before that, which put the Grizzlies in a good position. That relationship was one of the reasons that Allen announced his commitment after his official visit to Missoula on June 5.

“This visit showed me that the coaches I have been talking to on the phone are the same in person. The fans are exactly how they describe, and the environment is beautiful. I’m an outdoors kind of guy, and I love all the outdoor activities available.

"Coach BK (head coach Bobby Kennedy), Coach E (defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Eric Sanders), and Coach Nurse made me feel wanted and inspired. It’s very similar to East Texas, and I liked that,” Allen said.

He received his offer from the Grizzlies on April 1 after he spoke with Nurse. The two have developed a great relationship throughout the recruiting process.

“Coach Nurse, that’s my guy, and we have a great relationship! He calls me a couple of times a week and speaks to my mom as well. He was our guide on my official visit, and I feel like our bond grew even stronger. When he offered me, he was very impressed with my film and abilities. He was super straightforward in the interest he had in me from Day 1. Even as I got other offers, he stayed, letting me know how much I was wanted at Montana.”

Official Visit To Missoula

Allen made his way to Missoula on June 3 and was impressed during his time there with everything from the city, atmosphere, and the people.

“I don’t even know where to start. The city is beautiful, the atmosphere is like it’s football season year-round. You can tell the people there are really big on support. We are at Mo’s Burgers, those were the best burgers I’ve ever had. And the press box was so cool, I’m pushing to get it painted on the building.”

Another highlight of the visit was his meeting with Kennedy. Getting the opportunity to meet with and know the head coach better made his decision to commit easier.

“Coach BK was so different from any head coach I’ve met on any level. He was with us constantly, actually talking, and knew the recruits. He made me feel very welcome. When I told him I wanted to commit, he hugged me super tight and said I made his day. You don’t meet down-to-earth coaches like that with a winning mindset.”

Looking Ahead To His Senior Season

Last season was a little rough for the Wildcats as they finished 2-8 overall.

However, Allen had a productive season, finishing with 66 tackles, four pass breakups, three tackles for loss, and an interception. He was named a 7-5A Second Team All-District selection. That season helped him receive offers from the Grizzlies, Florida State, Texas Southern, and Lamar.

Congratulations to our players who earned 7-5A All District - Second Team:



Carmelo Perkins



Malachi Allen



Kadavion Pickens



Marcus Franklin #RecruitTheDub #DubHouseBoyz pic.twitter.com/UOm3Wd6eVG — Whitehouse Football (@WHSTX_Football) December 3, 2025

“Last season was definitely a learning season for teammates and me. We didn’t have the best season, but we fought hard in each game. Individually, it was my best season, and I enjoyed taking a leadership role.

"This offseason has been going well. We have new coaches, and we have been putting in work all offseason. I’m very excited about this season. We have some amazing young players stepping up into big roles, and Coach Gilly and Coach Coker are really leaning on me to be a leader. I’m very excited.”

Allen becomes the 10th commit in the 2027 Montana recruiting class that includes Drew Almquist, Cooper Pelc, Quincy King, Eli Kasberg, Sam Sirmon, Frank Kapohai Abreu, Jack Ryan, Brayden Zikmund, and Rye Roberts.

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