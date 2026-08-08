Montana Lands Commitment From Byron Nelson (TX) OL Nick Fungavaka

The University of Montana received a commitment from Trophy Club (TX) Byron Nelson High School offensive lineman Nick Fungavaka on Wednesday.

"Montana was definitely different from the other schools recruiting me. UT Martin was my first Division I scholarship offer, but something about Montana just made me feel at home," Fungavaka said.

"Maybe it was the tour or the people, but all around, everything pointed towards the Griz. The tradition and high energy they have there is truly something special. I'm so grateful to be able to commit to such an inspirational University for sure."

Fungavaka was at a Grizzlies prospect camp on July 26, and after showing what he could do, he received an offer after a phone call from offensive line coach Brent Myers.

"The camp at Montana was an eye-opener for me, to say the least. There were a lot of things I could work on that the camp helped me see. I really liked putting myself out there to be able to be evaluated by top-tier coaches. I really enjoyed the one-on-ones, and I'm humbled to say that it was challenging for sure. But I gave it my absolute best," Fungavaka said.

"I'm so grateful to be recruited by Coach Myers, who really paved the way for me. He got me in contact with Coach Nurse (Safeties coach and Recruiting Coordinator Wes Nurse) and Coach Keaton (Director of Recruiting Keaton Johnson), which I'm really grateful for. They helped make the process smooth and helped improve my fundamentals."

Last season, the Bobcats finished 10-3, making it to the Texas Class 6A Division II Region I Regional Semifinals. Fungavaka was named a 4-6A Second Team All-District selection.

"Last season was unexpected, to say the least, but second-team all-district wasn't something that I didn't work hard for, for sure. Team-wise, it was one of the best things I've ever experienced. The energy was at a constant high, and the chemistry was there also, leading to a 10-3 record."

After the success Byron Nelson had last season, Fungavaka hopes they can make an even deeper playoff run in 2026.

"We've been disciplined for sure this offseason, and we're looking to take the trophy this year. A lot of us have gotten a lot stronger and faster, as our fastest player clocked a 4.3 forty-yard dash. So we've definitely been putting in that work. This season, I have two goals in mind, which are to lead my team to a deep playoff run and earn a first-team all-district."

Fungavaka chose the Grizzlies over UT Martin and adds to a Montana recruiting class that includes three-star athlete Drew Almquist, wide receiver Cooper Pelc, athlete Jack Ryan, wide receiver Brayden Zikmund, athlete Rye Roberts, athlete Malachi Allen, and multiple others.

My Junior year season has come to an end. And with that here are my highlights from the season ! Give it a look and let me know what you think ! @ByronNelsonFB @coachcilumba @CoachVailahi @GarrettTEvans @coachwoodward @mikeconnelly505 https://t.co/98PkdwOI3e — Nick Fungavaka (@nick_fungavaka) January 20, 2026

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