Forestville (MD) DL Arinze Odunukwe Commits to Stony Brook

Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara High School defensive lineman Arinze Odunukwe announced his commitment to Stony Brook on July 26.

"What led me to commit was the atmosphere, the energy, the desire to win, the coaching staff, and how transparent they were. The campus was beautiful, the facilities were great, and it just felt like home," Odunukwe said.

"I had to pray over it with God, and in my heart I felt that God told me this is where I need to be. I have learned that when God tells you something, you must listen to it!"

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Odunukwe, who also plays offensive line, received an offer from the Seawolves on July 18 after attending one of the program's prospect camps and speaking with defensive line coach Sean Hammonds.

"Coach Hammonds told me right after camp that he would like to offer me. I showcased my skills and dominant presence, and at the end, he told me, ‘I told you in the end it will all be worth it.’ The camp was awesome, competitive, and the coaching was great! It was a great place to showcase talent."

All glory to God for making this possible. Thank you to my mom for every sacrifice and every prayer, and to all of my coaches for believing in me and helping me grow.



After much prayer and consideration, I am blessed to announce my commitment to Stony Brook University.… pic.twitter.com/UAYZLIEJXu — Arinze Odunukwe 6’2” 280 2027 DL/OL/PK (@ArinzeEOdunukwe) July 26, 2026

Odunukwe has not taken an official visit to Stony Brook, but the coaching staff was one reason he committed. Besides Hammonds, he has also developed a good relationship with outside linebackers coach Kevin Elliot and head coach Billy Cosh.

"I also talked with Coach Elliot, and I have a very good relationship with him and Coach Hammonds. They don't just ask me about football, but also ask how I'm doing as an individual and what my plans are for the day."

Bishop McNamara finished 4-6 last season, yet despite the record, Odunukwe believes the season went well, as they showed improvement from the year before.

"I feel I did well, but I'm not satisfied. I feel this upcoming season, I can make more impact plays and just be a dominant force of nature. As a team, I feel we made progress from the year before, and we got the recipe for success. We just have to capitalize on it by making it into the playoffs and bringing home a championship.”

For 2026, the Mustangs are hoping to make a playoff run, and Odunukwe hopes to be a dominant force on both sides of the ball.

"The offseason has been going well. We have been grinding every day, on and off the field, putting the classroom first while also giving a fanatical effort in the weight room and everything we do. Our goal is not to just make the playoffs, but win it all. And for me, I want to have at least eight sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 15 pancakes, and to be a First Team WCAC All-Conference."

Odunukwe chose Stony Brook over offers from Howard and The Citadel.

Junior Season Highlights 🎥 | DT & OL



I’m a high-motor athlete with true measurements and the frame to produce at the next level. Looking for an opportunity to prove it.



Ready to compete at the next level. Who’s looking for an interior playmaker?#ClassOf2027 #DT #Center… pic.twitter.com/hTAwy6i4kF — Arinze Odunukwe 6’2” 280 2027 DL/OL/PK (@ArinzeEOdunukwe) January 30, 2026

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