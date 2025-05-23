Top 10 Returning FCS Running Backs In 2025
There are less than 100 days until the first game of the 2025 college football season. Before getting into conference previews, FCS Football Central on SI will rank the top returning players at each position.
These rankings were constructed using multiple factors, including film, on-field performance, accolades, Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades, and the general FCS knowledge of each voter. FBS transfers with no playing experience at the FCS level were not included.
Some honorable mentions that received votes include Incarnate Word's Jaylon Spears, North Dakota State's Barika Kpeenu, Idaho's Eli Cummings, Illinois State's Wenkers Wright, Norfolk State's Kevon King, Lindenwood's Steve Hall, Monmouth's Rodney Nelson, and Holy Cross' Jayden Clerveaux.
Below are the top returning FCS running backs in 2025.
10. Luke Yoder (Lehigh)
Yoder was an integral piece in Lehigh's run to the FCS Playoffs last season. He became the program's first 1,000-yard rusher in seven seasons, earning him second-team All-Patriot League honors.
Yoder laid the groundwork for his breakout sophomore season with an impressive freshman campaign. He was named a Jerry Rice Award finalist and earned the starting job in the final five games of the year.
Over his first two seasons, Yoder has posted 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns in 22 games. He enters next season as the highest-graded returning running back in the Patriot League by Pro Football Focus.
9. Julius Davis (Montana State)
After a breakout season in 2023, Davis was limited to four games last season due to an offseason injury. Even in his limited action, Davis posted 227 yards and three touchdowns on only 40 carries.
In his first season at Montana State, Davis earned All-Big Sky honors after leading the Bobcats with 718 rushing yards. He finished the year as PFF's No. 11-graded running back in the FCS.
Davis is expected to be fully healthy for the 2025 season and will compete for playing time with another player on this list.
8. Mari Adams (Davidson)
There is no doubt that Adams is the most underrated running back at the FCS level. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he has firmly established himself as one of the best offensive players in the country.
Adams turned heads as a sophomore in 2023, rushing for 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns. He took another step forward last season, leading the conference in every major statistical category, including rushing yards (1,231) and touchdowns (15).
Adams was graded as the No. 8 overall running back in the FCS last season by Pro Football Focus. In 29 career games, Adams has recorded 2,368 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.
7. David Avit (Villanova)
It was a historic freshman season for Avit, who was named the CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also earned Freshman All-American honors and finished 7th for the Jerry Rice Award.
Despite not earning the starting job until midseason, Avit posted 923 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, adding another 175 yards receiving. In a win over Stony Brook, Avit posted a freshman record 183 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
He finished the season as PFF's No. 7-graded FCS running back. Avit is expected to build on his breakout season in 2025 as the full-time starter for the Wildcats.
6. Julius Loughridge (South Dakota State)
In one of the biggest FCS-to-FCS transfer decisions this offseason, Loughridge announced his commitment to South Dakota State. He is projected to be the starting running back for the Jackrabbits after four impressive seasons at Fordham.
Loughridge is a two-time first-team All-Patriot League selection, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Rams. He was also PFF's highest-graded FCS running back in 2022 after finishing with 940 rushing yards despite not starting a single game.
In 34 games at Fordham, Loughride recorded 3,122 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He finished as the fifth all-time leading rusher in program history and was one of only four players to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons.
5. Adam Jones (Montana State)
Jones put together a historic season at Montana State in 2024, finishing second in voting for the Jerry Rice Award. He was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year and earned FCS Freshman All-American honors.
He wasted no time making an immediate impact, leading the Bobcats with 167 rushing yards in an FBS upset over New Mexico in Week 0. Jones set Montana State freshman records for rushing yards (1,172) and touchdowns (14). He also ranked No. 10 nationally in yards per carry (6.4).
Jones already holds two of the five records for the longest runs in Montana State history, including his 93-yard touchdown vs New Mexico. He is projected to assume a larger role next season after the departure of Scottre Humphrey.
4. Roland Dempster (Stony Brook)
Dempster was one of the biggest breakout stars in the FCS last season. He helped lead Stony Brook to seven wins after a winless campaign in 2023. He capped the year with first-team All-CAA and FCS All-American honors.
In 12 games, Dempster rushed for 1,332 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding another 335 yards receiving. He ranked top 10 nationally in rushing yards per game, all-purpose yards, and rushing touchdowns.
Dempster enters his final season with 2,082 career rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. The stage is set for another 1,000-yard season for Dempster as he looks to lead Stony Brook back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
3. Charles Pierre Jr. (South Dakota)
Pierre was primed for a breakout season in 2024, which is exactly what he delivered. He became the first player to top the 1,000-yard mark since South Dakota moved to the Division I level. He was a first-team All-MVFC selection and earned FCS All-American honors.
Pierre finished the season with 1,244 rushing yards, which led the MVFC and ranked No. 12 nationally. He was also tied for 7th nationally with 16 rushing touchdowns. He was PFF's No. 5-graded running back and is the highest-graded returning running back in the MVFC.
In his first two seasons, Pierre has rushed for 1,717 yards and 21 touchdowns. He is expected to assume an even larger role after the departure of Travis Theis.
2. Eli Gillman (Montana)
There is an argument that Gillman has not received the hype he deserves after back-to-back All-Big Sky seasons. In his first season, Gillman won the Jerry Rice Award and earned FCS Freshman All-American honors.
Gillman posted 1,104 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns despite only having 167 total carries. He ranked No. 6 nationally in yards per carry (6.61), while his PFF rushing grade (90.3) ranked No. 8 nationally.
Over the past two seasons, Gillman rushed for 2,072 yards and 27 touchdowns, plus 321 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He currently ranks No. 7 in program history in career rushing yards.
1. Jamar Curtis (Sacramento State)
Curtis is the headliner of Sacramento State's No. 1 FCS transfer portal class. Ahead of last season, Curtis was ranked as FCS Football Central on SI's No. 4 returning FCS running back.
Curtis is a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist, including an FCS All-American season in 2023. He's led the Patriot League in rushing yards in back-to-back seasons, earning first-team All-Conference honors both years.
In 34 career games, Curtis has rushed for 3,064 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding another 505 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He finished his Lafayette career No. 6 all-time in rushing yards and No. 4 in rushing touchdowns.
