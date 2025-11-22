Top FCS NFL Prospects To Watch (Week 13)
Week 13 of the college football season, and the conference title is on the line for multiple teams this week. Two under-the-radar prospects are highlighted this week in one of the best rivalries in the FCS.
Michael Wortham and Julius Davis are two offensive players who may not receive the national recognition they deserve, but they are essential to their teams' success.
Let's take a look at how these prospects stack up this week.
No. 3 Montana State at No. 2 Montana
Prospects To Watch: Michael Wortham (Montana, WR) and Julius Davis (Montana State, RB)
Wortham is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the FCS, and his stock has risen since summer scouting. He’s a versatile slot receiver that can also be utilized in the running game.
On the season, Wortham has 59 receptions, 825 yards receiving, 525 yards after catch, 199 yards after contact, seven receiving touchdowns, 18 explosive receptions, 43 carries, 238 yards rushing, 114 yards after contact, five rushing touchdowns, and ten explosive runs, 586 kick return yards, and 111 punt return yards.
He will be facing a stout Montana State defense that ranks seventh in passing yards per attempt allowed (5.72), 20th in passing touchdown allowed percentage, 46th in receiving yards after contact per completion allowed (2.07), 16th in receiving yards after the catch per completion allowed (4.8), and 15th in explosive plays passing allowed percentage (10.7%). Wortham is in the conversation to make it into the top five as a wide receiver prospect in the FCS for the 2026 draft.
Davis has been an essential piece to the Montana State offense. On the season, Davis has totaled 109 attempts, 780 yards rushing, 412 yards after contact, seven rushing touchdowns, 36 first down carries, .25 missed tackles forced per attempt, and 23 explosive runs.
He will be facing a Montana defense that has had an above-average year stopping the run. They rank 66th in rushing yards per attempt allowed (5.0), 68th in rushing yards before contact per attempt allowed (1.8), and 42nd in rushing yards after contact per attempt allowed (2.9).
Davis’s game is highlighted by yards after contact, explosive runs, and consistently getting positive yardage per carry. He’s currently in the discussion to be a top-five FCS running back prospect for the 2026 NFL draft.
