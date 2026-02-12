2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Monmouth QB Derek Robertson

Derek Robertson started his career at Maine, which included an All-CAA honorable mention in 2023, but he established himself as one of the best quarterbacks at the FCS level after signing with Monmouth in 2024.

Robertson had a record-setting 2024 season, becoming the single-season Monmouth record holder for passing yards (3,937) and passing touchdowns (31). Injuries limited him to seven games last season, but he still finished 8th nationally with 27 passing touchdowns.

Robertson is looking to be the first Monmouth player selected in the NFL Draft since Neal Sterling in 2015. He would also become the first quarterback in Monmouth history to be drafted.

Career Statistics: 40 games played, 63.5% completion percentage, 10,807 passing yards, 95 passing TDs, 28 INTs, 1 rushing TD

Accolades: First-Team All-CAA (2024), CAA Offensive Player of the Year (2024), Third-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2024), Third-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2024), AP FCS All-American Honorable Mention (2024), Second-Team All-CAA (2025), All-CAA Honorable Mention (2023)

Scouting Report:

Derek Robertson is a right-handed, three-quarter release passer whose game is predicated on rhythm, timing, and ball placement. He possesses above-average velocity on quick concepts, routinely throwing receivers open to give them an opportunity to gain yardage after the catch.

His ball placement also keeps his receivers away from defenders attacking the catchpoint. His anticipation shows in slants, digs, and throws across the middle of the field, where he can layer them over defenders. He showcases touch on his deep passes, with a rainbow-like trajectory that compensates for his average arm strength.

Robertson has a slight wind-up in his throwing motion to generate velocity and becomes upper-body dominant when he senses pressure. His poise in the pocket is inconsistent due to his limited overall athletic profile and feel for pressure.

When his internal clock speeds up, his feet stall, and progressions tend to freeze on his first read, leading to off-platform misses. His functional mobility allows him to get out of pressure at times, slide, and reset, but he is not a quarterback who can live in any type of designed run play.

Robertson's best fit is in a West Coast system that protects his ability to get the ball out quickly with timing routes, play-action, and his good ball placement. He projects as an NFL Camp/Second-tier league starter prospect with upside, depending on the system he is brought into.

Projection:

Robertson projects as an NFL mini-camp prospect with upside to be a quality backup in a West Coast, timing-based offensive scheme. A team that is willing to develop him so that he can capitalize on his accuracy, timing, and touch to be serviceable as an NFL quarterback. However, he can be an immediate starter in the CFL or UFL.

Strengths:

Accurate rhythm thrower

Above-average zip on short concepts

Layered ball placement

Touch on deep throws

Functional mobility

Weaknesses:

Average arm strength

Inconsistent poise in the pocket

Lacks dual-threat ability

Off-platform accuracy

Best Fit: West Coast (Quick game + Play-action hybrid)



Stylistic Player Comp: Jake Browning

