Week 2 FCS Football Preview & Predictions
As we do every season, we will preview the biggest games of the weekend and give our official predictions.
It's a massive weekend for the national landscape, featuring two major ranked matchups and multiple other games that could have playoff implications.
Let's take a look at the biggest games of the Week 2 slate.
2025 Prediction Record: 14-3
2022-24 Record: 382-122
Chattanooga at No. 17 Tennessee Tech
Kickoff: Noon CT (ESPN+)
These two teams had very different Week 1 experiences. Tennessee Tech dominated, as they should have, an overmatched Cumberland team, while Chattanooga lost 45-10 in an FBS matchup against Memphis. We'll learn a lot more about these teams this weekend in an out-of-conference game that could have major playoff implications.
I'm extremely bullish on Tennessee Tech's potential with Kekoa Visperas at quarterback. He had an excellent start with 250 yards and three touchdowns. The Golden Eagles have plenty of talent at running back, while the defense returned plenty of experience from last season's unit that ranked among the top defenses in the FCS.
Chattanooga had to replace a ton of talent, returning only three significant contributors defensively. Quarterback Camden Orth should look better after a subpar performance against Memphis. Keep an eye on Ryan Ingram at running back after he averaged 8.5 yards per carry in Week 1. North Carolina Central wide receiver Markell Quick is another lethal offensive weapon for the Mocs.
I like the Golden Eagles to make a statement at home, winning a key out-of-conference game over the Mocs. This should be a favorable matchup for Visperas and his plethora of weapons, while the defense has the talent to make Orth uncomfortable in the pocket and capitalize on any mistakes.
Prediction: Tennessee Tech (28-20)
No. 9 Rhode Island at Stony Brook
Kickoff: 5 pm CT (FloSports)
This will serve as a key CAA matchup between two programs with expectations to make a run to the FCS Playoffs. Rhode Island put together a comeback win over Campbell in Week 1, while Stony Brook suffered a 42-0 loss in an FBS game against San Diego State.
It was a tale of two halves for the Rams, who scored 17 unanswered points in the second half last week. Quarterback Devin Farrell was solid with 275 yards and two touchdowns, but it was wide receiver Marquis Buchanan who was the star. Buchanan led the Rams with 167 yards and one touchdown, averaging over 27 yards per reception. Can the Seawolves limit Rhode Island's explosive plays? That'll be one of the biggest keys to an upset on Saturday.
My biggest question in this game will be offensive consistency for Stony Brook. I don't question Billy Cosh as a coach, but neither quarterback impressed me last week. Casey Case and Chris Zellous combined for 46 passing yards on a 36% completion percentage. Running back Roland Dempster is a game-changer, but the Seawolves can't be one-dimensional against a talented Rhode Island defense.
The Rams will be led by All-American linebacker A.J. Pena, who could wreak havoc in the backfield. This defense had some new pieces step up in key spots last week, helping the unit rack up eight tackles for loss and two sacks. Case Mankins and Rohan Davey are two names to know on the Rhode Island defense.
Head coach Billy Cosh is building at Stony Brook, but I don't love the matchup here for the Seawolves. I think the Rhode Island defense makes things tough for Stony Brook's offense, while Farrell and Buchanan have another big game on Saturday.
Prediction: Rhode Island (31-28)
No. 4 South Dakota at Lamar
Kickoff: 6 pm CT (ESPN+)
It was a tough opening weekend for both of these programs. Lamar lost 51-0 to North Texas, while South Dakota was unable to keep it competitive against Iowa State. It's another game where we will learn much more about these two teams as they open up FCS play.
There may be some turnover on defense for the Coyotes, but two stars will headline this offensive attack. Quarterback Aidan Bouman didn't have his best game last week, but he is set to be one of the best signal callers in the subdivision. Charles Pierre Jr. may be the best running back at this level, where he averaged almost eight yards per carry in 2024.
The battle at the line of scrimmage will be intriguing to watch. South Dakota had to replace four starters on the offensive line, while Lamar returns five significant contributors across the defensive line. Royce Maloles and Andrew Huff will need to create negative plays off the edge, while Peyton Christian and Christian Booker will need to control the interior.
Two years ago, South Dakota rushed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. The Cardinals will need to be much more impactful defensively because Pierre Jr. can take over a game, and this one will get ugly if South Dakota controls the line of scrimmage.
I see this game being tight early as each team looks to find its identity, but South Dakota will pull away in the second half due to the rushing attack. I love the potential of Pierre Jr. in this offense as the feature back, while Bouman has continued to mature at the starting quarterback position.
Prediction: South Dakota (38-20)
No. 25 Stephen F. Austin at No. 16 Abilene Christian
Kickoff: 7 pm CT (ESPN+)
Both teams are looking to avoid a 0-2 start after starting the year with playoff aspirations. Stephen F. Austin was shut out by Houston 27-0, while Abilene Christian fell to Tulsa 35-7 despite being a popular FBS upset pick. This game could have a huge impact on the FCS playoff race, serving as a key non-conference win for one team's resume.
Abilene Christian had to replace a ton of experience offensively, including all five starting offensive linemen. Despite this, a familiar face returned at quarterback as Stone Earle started his second stint with the Wildcats. Defensively, the Wildcats have an extremely experienced linebacker core with Will Shaffer and Darius Moore. Preseason All-American Kaghen Roach anchors the defensive line, which will be a key unit to watch as the Wildcats must find a way to generate pressure on Saturday.
Stephen F. Austin was the complete opposite, as the Lumberjacks had nearly 25 significant contributors return. All-American quarterback Sam Vidlak leads the offense, along with another All-American in wide receiver Kylon Harris. Last season, Abilene Christian's defense struggled with the Lumberjacks' scheme even without Vidlak. There's been some turnover defensively, but can the Wildcats find a way to limit SFA's explosive passing attack this weekend? That could determine the outcome of this game.
Both of these teams could make a push for the FCS Playoffs, but I still lean towards Stephen F. Austin here. The Lumberjacks have more continuity and a higher defensive upside than the Wildcats, specifically in the secondary, where All-American cornerback Charles Demmings can change a game. Both offenses should move the ball well, but the Lumberjacks make one more play to secure the big road victory.
Prediction: Stephen F. Austin (38-35)
No. 2 South Dakota State at No. 3 Montana State
Kickoff: 7 pm CT (ESPN+)
The biggest non-conference matchup of the season will take place in Bozeman on Saturday night. Montana State will look to rebound from an FBS loss to Oregon, while South Dakota State has a chance to earn another ranked win after defeating Sacramento State in Week 1.
South Dakota State's defense looked the part last week, holding Sacramento State to 136 yards of total offense. Linebackers Cullen McShane and Chase Van Tol made play after play, while Reis Kirschenman and Kobe Clayborne can be forces up front. If the Jackrabbits want to get the win, they will have to find a way to slow down the rushing attack of Montana State.
The Bobcats were unable to find any success rushing against Oregon, but don't let that fool you. There's no shortage of talent in the backfield, which includes Julius Davis and Freshman All-American Adam Jones. The Bobcats have featured one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in all of college football the past few years, making this one of the biggest keys to the game.
Fordham transfer Julius Loughridge is a player to watch for South Dakota State. He had a stellar debut against Sac State, rushing for 159 yards on 7.2 yards per carry. The Jackrabbits cannot let Montana State control the pace of this game, making Loughridge a key factor on Saturday night.
The x-factors in this game will be the two quarterbacks, who both showed promise last week. Justin Lambson completed 74.1% of his passes for 198 yards against the Ducks. His connection with Taco Dowler (107 yards, 12 receptions) is dangerous, but this will be a huge test for the Stanford transfer. Chase Mason also performed well, throwing for 190 yards and one touchdown. The Jacks allowed seven sacks, which could signal a big game for All-American Kenneth Eiden IV and an underrated Montana State pass rush. SDSU's offensive line will need to play much better this weekend to escape with the win.
This is as close to a coin flip of a game as you can have. I think both these teams could be national title contenders, but I'm going to lean towards the Jackrabbits to pull out a close win on the road. Both teams should be able to run the ball, meaning one or two plays from the quarterbacks will be the difference. I slightly favor Mason over Lambson right now; give me the Jackrabbits by a field goal.
Prediction: South Dakota State (24-21)
Other Week 2 Predictions:
No. 1 North Dakota State 41, Tennessee State 10
No. 10 Idaho 34, St. Thomas 13
No. 11 Lehigh 35, Sacred Heart 6
No. 13 Villanova 31, Colgate 14
No. 20 North Dakota 41, Portland State 7
No. 22 Nicholls 21, West Georgia 17
Alabama State 35, Southern 20
Holy Cross 23, New Hampshire 20
Furman 31, Presbyterian 10
Morgan State 21, Towson 20
