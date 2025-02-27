Fcs Football Central

2025 Tennessee State Football Schedule

2024 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Eddie George (5th Season, 24-22)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024

Tennessee State's 2025 football schedule features four FCS out-of-conference matchups and eight Big South-OVC conference games.

The full 2025 schedule for Tennessee State is below.

2025 Tennessee State Football Schedule

Aug. 30: North Carolina A&T

Sep. 6: North Dakota State

Sep. 13: Alabama A&M

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: Tennessee Tech

Oct. 4: at Eastern Illinois

Oct. 11: at SEMO

Oct. 18: Howard

Oct. 25: Western Illinois

Nov. 1: Lindenwood

Nov. 8: at UT Martin

Nov. 15: Gardner-Webb

Nov. 22: at Charleston Southern

*Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

