2025 Tennessee State Football Schedule
2024 Record: 9-4 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Eddie George (5th Season, 24-22)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2024
Tennessee State's 2025 football schedule features four FCS out-of-conference matchups and eight Big South-OVC conference games.
The full 2025 schedule for Tennessee State is below.
Aug. 30: North Carolina A&T
Sep. 6: North Dakota State
Sep. 13: Alabama A&M
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: Tennessee Tech
Oct. 4: at Eastern Illinois
Oct. 11: at SEMO
Oct. 18: Howard
Oct. 25: Western Illinois
Nov. 1: Lindenwood
Nov. 8: at UT Martin
Nov. 15: Gardner-Webb
Nov. 22: at Charleston Southern
*Italics indicate conference matchups
