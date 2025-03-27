2025 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule
In this story:
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Bobby Wilder (2nd Season, 7-5)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2011
Tennessee Tech's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Kentucky, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.
The full 2025 schedule for Tennessee Tech is below.
2025 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule
Aug. 30: Cumberland
Sep. 6: Chattanooga
Sep. 13: Davidson
Sep. 20: Bye Week
Sep. 27: at Tennessee State
Oct. 4: Western Illinois
Oct. 11: at Charleston Southern
Oct. 18: at Lindenwood
Oct. 25: SEMO
Nov. 1: Gardner-Webb
Nov. 8: at Eastern Illinois
Nov. 15: at Kentucky
Nov. 22: UT Martin
*Italics indicate conference matchups
More FCS Football News
Published