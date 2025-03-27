Fcs Football Central

2025 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule

Zachary McKinnell

Tennessee Tech Athletics
2024 Record: 7-5 (6-2 Big South-OVC)
Head Coach: Bobby Wilder (2nd Season, 7-5)
Last FCS Playoff Appearance: 2011

Tennessee Tech's 2025 football schedule features an FBS matchup against Kentucky, one non-Division I opponent, two FCS non-conference games, and eight Big South-OVC conference matchups.

The full 2025 schedule for Tennessee Tech is below.

2025 Tennessee Tech Football Schedule

Aug. 30: Cumberland

Sep. 6: Chattanooga

Sep. 13: Davidson

Sep. 20: Bye Week

Sep. 27: at Tennessee State

Oct. 4: Western Illinois

Oct. 11: at Charleston Southern

Oct. 18: at Lindenwood

Oct. 25: SEMO

Nov. 1: Gardner-Webb

Nov. 8: at Eastern Illinois

Nov. 15: at Kentucky

Nov. 22: UT Martin

*Italics indicate conference matchups

ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

