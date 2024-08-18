Former SEMO Wide Receiver Ryan Flournoy Scores First NFL Touchdown With Dallas Cowboys
Former SEMO wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught his first touchdown in the NFL on Saturday night as former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance connected with Flournoy late in the first half.
Entering the fourth quarter, Flournoy led the Cowboys with four receptions for 23 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He posted two receptions for eight receiving yards in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams in his first preseason appearance.
Flournoy was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He became the second SEMO player to participate in the Senior Bowl and was the 16th former SEMO player to be selected in the NFL draft.
Over two seasons at SEMO, Flournoy recorded 1,823 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and 118 receptions. He earned first-team All-Conference honors in back-to-back seasons, including Preseason FCS All-American honors in 2023. He started his career at Central Missouri before transferring to Iowa Western Community College. In his lone season, Flournoy recorded 32 receptions for 545 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Flournoy shined at the NFL scouting combine, posting one of the best Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) among wide receivers at the event. He ranked fourth among wide receivers with an 11'0" broad jump and posted the second-most reps in the bench press.
Dallas will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 24 as Flournoy will have another opportunity to build on his impressive performance in the final preseason game for the Cowboys.
