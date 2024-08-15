2024 SoCon Football Preview
The SoCon has continued to be one of the most unpredictable conferences in the FCS as five different teams have won the conference title over the past five seasons. Chattanooga was voted the preseason favorite and could extend the streak to six consecutive seasons with a different conference champion.
There are plenty of interesting storylines surrounding the SoCon ahead of the 2024 season. Can Western Carolina make history under head coach Kerwin Bell? Will Chattanooga live up to the preseason hype? Will Mercer make another postseason run with new head coach Mike Jacobs?
Below are FCS Football Central's official SoCon predictions and a full preview of the SoCon ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Chattanooga Primed For First Conference Title Since 2015
Chattanooga enters the 2024 season as the preseason SoCon favorite after a solid 6-2 record in conference play and an impressive playoff victory over Austin Peay in 2023. The Mocs return six starters on each side of the ball, while multiple other players played over 200 snaps last season. The return of All-Conference quarterback Chase Artopoeus is one of the biggest reasons for the hype surrounding this program. After transferring from UCLA, Artopoeus recorded 2,672 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. With a whole other offseason under his belt, Artopoeus is primed for another breakout season and could establish himself as a top-five quarterback.
The wide receiver room should be loaded again next season, led by the dynamic duo of Javin Whatley and Sam Phillips. They have combined for 3,415 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns, which helped Whatley earn FCS All-American honors. The Mocs also added Stonehill transfer Chris Domercant who posted 1,520 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
The offensive line unit returns three starters, including All-American center Reid Williams. Former Freshman All-American guard Bryce Goodner returns after missing last season. The running back room is the biggest question mark after a few years of dominance at the position from Ailym Ford. Reggie Davis is the most experienced returner after rushing for 322 yards in a reserve role last season. The Mocs also added Shorter transfer Justus Durant who had 1,369 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns for the Hawks.
The unit that will really determine the ceiling of this team will be the defense. Chattanooga took a step backward on defense last season, ranking No. 7 among SoCon teams in total defense. The most experienced group on this defense is the defensive tackle room. Five defensive tackles who played at least 170 snaps last season return, led by All-American Marlon Taylor. Taylor was named the Preseason SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and will be joined by Quay Wiggins, who started all 12 games in 2023.
Safeties Jordan Walker and Josh Battle both return, while All-Conference cornerback Reuben Lowery III is the most experienced corner on the team. Both starting linebackers return as Alex Mitchell and Kobe Joseph will anchor the second level of the defense. Mitchell led the Mocs with 78 total tackles, while Joseph posted 59 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
The biggest question mark on the defensive side of the ball will be at the edge rusher position. Jay Person and Ben Brewton will both need to be replaced after the duo combined for 48 sacks and 83 tackles for loss in their college careers. Marquise Freeman and Chris Victor are the most experienced returners, but both saw action in limited roles last season. Transfer Joseph Bakhole may be a player to keep an eye on after playing nine games for Louisiana-Monroe in 2023.
Despite being the preseason favorite, Chattanooga will have to maneuver a difficult schedule in 2024. The Mocs open the season with two FBS games, including a trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee. One of the biggest games of the season will take place on Sep. 14 as the Mocs host Mercer in an early conference matchup. The Mocs will also face ETSU, Western Carolina, and Furman on the road. Chattanooga also has a difficult out-of-conference matchup against Autin Peay to end the season, which could have FCS Playoff implications. Head coach Rusty Wright and the Chattanooga Mocs have massive expectations in 2024 and must be locked in and ready to go to fulfill their potential.
Western Carolina Aims To Make History After Breakout Season
Western Carolina is still searching for its first conference championship since joining the SoCon in 1977. The Catamounts have also only made one appearance in the FCS Playoffs, a run to the FCS National Championship game in 1983. After a breakout season in 2023, the Catamounts could be primed for a historic season under head coach Kerwin Bell.
Everything starts with All-American quarterback Cole Gonzales. He was named the SoCon Offensive Player of the Year after recording 2,803 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns last season. He will enter the season as one of the favorites for the Walter Payton Award, and if Gonzales takes his game to the next level, the Catamounts offense could rank among the best in the FCS.
The Catamounts will have to replace the top two leading receivers from last season, but AJ Colombo has shown flashes of being a potential star. Colombo ranked third on the team with 438 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Calvin Jones is a name to watch, while former four-star Santana Fleming could be a breakout player for the Catamounts next season.
Branson Adams will step into the full-time starter role after Desmond Reid's departure to Pittsburgh. Adams recorded 539 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry in 2023. He is also a dynamic receiving threat, posting 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield.
Western Carolina's defense took a step forward last season but still ranked in the middle of the pack in the SoCon. The Catamounts return eight defensive starters, which has created a sense of optimism entering next season. The secondary is led by Lee Campbell and CJ Williams, who are the top returning tacklers on the defense. Ken Moore Jr. was named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team and is expected to step into a starting role at cornerback.
Linebacker will be one of the deepest units for the Catamounts, which features All-American linebacker Antoine Williams. Williams will look to return to his All-American form, which saw him post 91 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks in 2022. Hayward McQueen Jr. returns after posting 85 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and two sacks over the past two seasons.
The defensive line unit will be experienced as the Catamounts return multiple key contributors from last season. The unit is led by Jaquarius Gunn, who has started 30 games for the Catamounts, and defensive tackle Chris Morgan. Generating pressure with the front four is going to be a key area of improvement for this unit, which only had one player over three sacks last season.
Can Mercer & Furman Reload For Another FCS Playoff Run?
Furman and Mercer both made impressive runs to the FCS Playoffs last season, but both programs enter next season with plenty of question marks. The Paladins lost multiple key contributors and only return six starters from last season's team. Mercer will enter a new era under head coach Mike Jacobs after head coach Drew Cronic accepted the offensive coordinator job at Navy. The biggest question is if these unknowns will prevent either program from making another run to the postseason in 2024.
There will be plenty of new faces on the field for Furman as the Paladins must replace their starting quarterback, four starting offensive linemen, and running back Dominic Roberto. Carson Jones is expected to step into the starting quarterback role but will be pushed by three-star Trey Hedden, Nehuel Garcia, and USC transfer Isaac Ward. Jones earned Freshman All-American honors after leading the Paladins to the SoCon title after Tyler Huff's injury against Chattanooga.
The wide receiver group will be the most experienced unit for the offense as the top three wide receivers all return. Colton Hinton led the Paladins with 404 receiving yards, while Joshua Harris and Ben Ferguson both posted over 300 receiving yards in 2023. Running back is the biggest question mark, as Myion Hicks is the leading returning rusher, recording only 243 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Defensively, the Paladins led the conference in scoring defense and total defense last season but will have to replace multiple starters at all three levels. Linebacker Evan DiMaggio returns after posting 79 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. Edge rusher Luke Clark and defensive tackle Xavier Stephens will lead the defensive line unit, while the secondary will have new faces across the board after five starters departed this offseason.
Mercer made history last season when the Bears won the first FCS Playoff game in program history. However, the team will now face the challenge of becoming a yearly contender in the postseason. Head coach Mike Jacobs attacked the portal to replace multiple key contributors, but the Bears still return 10 starters from last year's team.
One of the biggest off-season additions was former Lenoir-Rhyne running back Dwayne McGee. McGee recorded over 4,500 rushing yards for the Bears and earned Division II All-American honors, most notably in his record-setting freshman season. He will benefit from an experienced offensive line unit, which is anchored by center Riley Adcock and tackle Israel Mukwiza.
Wide receiver and quarterback will be the biggest question marks for the Bears. Former Jones College quarterback DJ Smith is the early favorite to win the starting job. Smith was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior before playing two seasons at the JUCO level. Travion Solomon is the leading returning wide receiver, posting only 121 receiving yards last season. Brayden Smith returns after an All-Freshman campaign in 2023, while Lenior-Rhyne transfer Kelin Parsons was an All-Conference performer and should step into a starting role.
Defensively, the Bears return six starters, including All-American linebacker Ken Standley. Standley led the Bears with 97 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four sacks last season. He will be joined by All-Conference linebacker Isaac Dowling, who was limited to six games last season. Safety Myles Redding also returns after an All-Conference season for the Bears.
Multiple Dark Horse Contenders
While we have already discussed many of the favorites, if the SoCon has taught us anything over the years, it's that anyone can beat anyone on any given week. The Citadel looks to bounce back from a brutal season and returns a ton of experience on both sides of the ball. As many as 17 starters return for the Bulldogs, including intriguing transfer quarterback Johnathan Bennett from Liberty. Bennett started seven games for the Flames in 2022, throwing for 1,534 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wofford finished last season 2-9 but pulled off a massive upset against Furman to end the season. The Terriers were led by a solid defense, ranking No. 33 nationally in yards per play allowed. That unit returns seven starters, led by All-Conference linebacker David Powers and defensive lineman Brandon Maina. VMI exceeded expectations in the first season under head coach Danny Rocco, finishing 4-4 in conference play. The Keydets lost multiple key contributors but will be led by four All-Conference players. Running back Hunter Rice and linebacker Eric Rankin are two names to watch next season.
Samford and ETSU are the most likely dark horse candidates for next season. The Bulldogs can never be counted out as long as head coach Chris Hatcher remains at the helm. Samford will be led by a solid foundation of returning starters, including six starters on defense. The biggest question mark will be replacing quarterback Michael Hiers. Quincy Crittendon seems to be the favorite after leading the Bulldogs to a win over Southeastern Louisiana in the FCS Playoffs in 2022. The offensive line will be the strength of this offense as four starters return for the Bulldogs. All-American linebacker Noah Martin is one of the best players at the FCS level, recording over 300 tackles in his career. Samford gets home-field advantage in multiple key games, including Mercer, Western Carolina, and Alabama State.
East Tennessee State is probably the most fascinating dark horse team to watch in the SoCon. Tre Lamb has replaced George Quarles as head coach after back-to-back playoff runs with Gardner-Webb. After accepting the job, Lamb added almost 20 players from Gardner-Webb out of the portal, including 15 players who played over 200 snaps last season. Offensive linemen Gabe Thompson and JaQuan Adams earned All-Conference honors, while wide receivers Ephraim Floyd and Karim Page led the Runnin' Bulldogs in receiving yards in 2023.
The biggest addition was quarterback Jaylen King, who earned Freshman All-American honors last season. He finished the season with 963 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. He flashed his dual-threat abilities at Gardner-Webb but must improve as a reliable passer if ETSU is going to make a run at the conference title.
Defensively, ETSU ranked top 50 nationally and returns six starters, including All-Conference selections Chris Hope and Jaylen George. The Bucs also added nine defensive transfers from Gardner-Webb, including All-American linebacker William McRainey, safety Ty Anderson, and cornerback Jimmy Bowdry. They also added Mercer cornerback Cam Sims and linebacker Cody Goatley, who earned All-OVC honors in 2022.
Top Returning Offensive Players:
Cole Gonzales (Western Carolina, QB)
2023 Stats: 66% comp, 2,803 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 8 INTs, 203 rushing yards
Chase Artopoeus (Chattanooga, QB)
2023 Stats: 63% comp, 2,672 passing yards, 20 passing TDs, 7 INTs, 146 rushing yards
Hunter Rice (VMI, RB)
2023 Stats: 170 carries, 867 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs, 5.1 YPC
Ryan Ingram (Wofford, RB)
2023 Stats: 150 carries, 832 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs, 5.5 YPC
Javin Whatley (Chattanooga, WR)
2023 Stats: 55 receptions, 977 receiving yards, 9 receiving TDs, 17.8 YPC
AJ Colombo (Western Carolina, WR)
2023 Stats: 31 receptions, 438 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs, 14.1 YPC
Joshua Harris (Furman, WR)
2023 Stats: 42 receptions, 380 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs, 9.0 YPC, 133 Punt Return Yards
Branson Adams (Western Carolina, RB)
2023 Stats: 89 carries, 539 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, 6.1 YPC, 266 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs
Sam Phillips (Chattanooga, WR)
2023 Stats: 60 receptions, 624 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs, 10.4 YPC
Top Returning Defensive Players:
Noah Martin (Samford, LB)
2023 Stats: 109 total tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 forced fumble
Marlon Taylor (Chattanooga, DL)
2023 Stats: 30 total tackles, 9 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Chris Hope (ETSU, DB)
2023 Stats: 94 total tackles, 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 5 PBUs
Brandon Maina (Wofford, DL)
2023 Stats: 45 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 4 sacks, 9 QBHs
Eric Rankin (VMI, LB)
2023 Stats: 93 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 2 PBUs, 1 forced fumble
Ken Standley (Mercer, LB)
2023 Stats: 97 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 INTs, 5 PBUs, 1 forced fumble
Luke Clark (Furman, LB)
2023 Stats: 53 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 6 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 forced fumbles
Ed Jones IV (Western Carolina, DB)
2023 Stats: 40 total tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs, 1 forced fumble
Myles Redding (Mercer, DB)
2023 Stats: 55 total tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 6 PBUs
David Powers (Wofford, LB)
2023 Stats: 94 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 2 PBUs
FCS Football Central's Predicted Order Of Finish:
1. Chattanooga
2. Western Carolina
T3. ETSU
T3. Furman
5. Mercer
6. Samford
7. VMI
8. Wofford
9. The Citadel