Fcs Football Central

Buck Buchanan Award Winner Terrell Allen Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Zach McKinnell

Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen (9) celebrates sacking Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns (4) during the first quarter of the TSU homecoming game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen (9) celebrates sacking Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns (4) during the first quarter of the TSU homecoming game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA
In this story:

Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Allen led the nation with 28 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks, earning him unanimous FCS All-American honors. He was named the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year and won the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award. His 28 tackles for loss is a single-season school record.

Over his two seasons at Tennessee State, Allen recorded 101 total tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, three pass breakups, and five forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Conference honors in back-to-back seasons for the Tigers.

Allen started his career at Austin Peay, seeing action in 19 games over two seasons for the Governors. He earned HERO Sports Sophomore All-American and second-team All-OVC honors in 2021.

Published
Zach McKinnell

ZACH MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018. 