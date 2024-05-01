Buck Buchanan Award Winner Terrell Allen Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell Allen officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Allen led the nation with 28 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks, earning him unanimous FCS All-American honors. He was named the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year and won the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award. His 28 tackles for loss is a single-season school record.
Over his two seasons at Tennessee State, Allen recorded 101 total tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, three pass breakups, and five forced fumbles. He earned first-team All-Conference honors in back-to-back seasons for the Tigers.
Allen started his career at Austin Peay, seeing action in 19 games over two seasons for the Governors. He earned HERO Sports Sophomore All-American and second-team All-OVC honors in 2021.