2024 New Hampshire Football Preview
2023 Record: 6-5 (4-4 CAA)
Returning Starters: 11 (6 Off, 5 Def)
2023 Offensive Rank (YPP): No. 19
2023 Defensive Rank (YPP Allowed): No. 102
Returning All-Conference Players: Josiah Silver (2nd Team; DL), Dylan Ruiz (2nd Team; DL), Logan Tomlinson (3rd Team; WR), Ryan Toscano (Honorable Mention; LB)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Wande Owens (Yale; DB), Mateo Vandamia (Delaware; LB), Casey McKinney (Saint Francis; WR), Tolu Olajide (Stonehill; OL), Zeroun Skinner (Florida Atlantic; DB), Seth Morgan (Shepard; QB)
The last two seasons have ended in disappointment for New Hampshire. The Wildcats had an impressive regular season in 2022 but ended in a second-round loss to Holy Cross despite being favored ahead of the game. In 2023, New Hampshire was expected to compete for the CAA title but finished .500 in conference play after losing two games in overtime and another by only four points. In 2024, New Hampshire will have to replace two of the best offensive players in program history after losing All-American running back Dylan Laube to the NFL and All-American quarterback Max Brosmer to Minnesota this offseason.
Despite losing an experienced weapon in Laube, the Wildcats return plenty of experience at running back and wide receiver. The top three wide receivers all return next season, led by Logan Tomlinson, who recorded 618 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Caleb Burke and Joey Corcoran also return after recording over 300 receiving yards in 2023. Corcoran enters next season with over 1,000 career receiving yards in 23 games for the Wildcats.
After two seasons behind Laube, Myles Thomason is expected to step into the starting running back position. In limited action last season, Thomason recorded over 215 rushing yards, 103 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. He could also split snaps with senior Isaac Seide, who enters next season with 37 games of experience for the Wildcats. New Hampshire returns three key starters on the offensive line, led by offensive tackles Dylan Porier and Mason Davis.
The Wildcats' biggest question will be the quarterback position. New Hampshire added former Shepherd quarterback Seth Morgan this offseason, who earned Division II All-American honorable mention honors in 2023. He started in all 12 games for the Rams, recording 2,970 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns. Morgan began his career at the FCS level at VMI, where he was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year and earned All-Conference honors. He will compete with Barry Kleinpeter and Matt Vezza, who have seen limited action behind Brosmer.
New Hampshire struggled defensively in 2023, ranking No. 102 nationally in yards per play allowed. The Wildcats will be led by two former FCS All-Americans, Dylan Ruiz and Josiah Silver, who return next season. Silver enters the 2024 season with over 47 tackles for loss and 26 sacks with the Wildcats, while Ruiz has recorded 16 career sacks. Linebacker Ryan Toscano enters his fourth season as a starter for the Wildcats. He has recorded 215 career tackles in over 40 games at New Hampshire.
The biggest concern defensively is the secondary, which ranked No. 14 in the CAA in passing defense. Cornerback Noah Stansbury is one of the most experienced cornerbacks in the CAA and has played in 36 career games for the Wildcats. Last season, he finished as one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the CAA after recording two interceptions and nine pass breakups. The Wildcats also added Yale defensive back Wande Owens, who played over 1,600 career snaps for the Bulldogs. He has earned first-team All-Ivy League honors in back-to-back seasons.
The Wildcats have a difficult out-of-conference schedule that features road games against UCF, Holy Cross, and Harvard. New Hampshire must build momentum ahead of conference play with wins over Holy Cross and Havard.