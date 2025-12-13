Tarleton State Suffers FCS Quarterfinal Loss to Villanova in Heartbreaking Fashion
Villanova punched its ticket to the semifinals of the FCS championship on Saturday with a 26–21 upset win over Tarleton State.
The Texans jumped out to a 14–0 lead in the first quarter and looked to have things well in control, but the Wildcats stormed back to take the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter.
With less than two minutes to play, Tarleton State was knocking on the door of a game-changing go-ahead score. Facing fourth-and-6 in the red zone, quarterback Victor Gabalis appeared to have enough room to run for a first down. Instead, he saw receiver Trevon West shake free in the end zone, and decided to throw for the score.
West caught the ball, and was initially awarded a touchdown, but an extremely close replay review showed that he never actually was able to tap his toe in bounds.
The touchdown was taken off the board, and Villanova got the ball on a turnover on downs.
The Wildcats were able to pick up another first down, and with it, end the game. It was a brutal finish for the Texans, as not only did West appear to have the touchdown before it was taken off the board, but Gabalis seemed to have a clear lane to run for the first down and possibly even score.
Even when the stakes are highest, or maybe especially the stakes are highest, football is a game of inches.