2025 Rhode Island Football Preview
2024 Record: 11-3 (7-1 CAA)
Head Coach: Jim Fleming (12th season, 48-70)
Returning All-Conference Players: A.J. Pena (LB), Marquis Buchanan (WR), Brock Bethea (OL), Devin Farrell (QB), Tre Alexander (OL)
Notable Incoming Transfers: Christian Smith (Merrimack, OL), Hunter Robbins (VMI, DL), John Boyles (Wofford, LB), Antwain Littleton (Temple, RB), Will Dixon (West Virginia, TE), Sahnai Swain-Price (UMass, DL), Matt Smith (UMass, TE), Aaris Bethea (Rutgers, DL), Connor Finer (Kennesaw State, TE)
Rhode Island joined the CAA in 2007, but failed to produce a winning season until 2018 and didn't finish with a winning conference record until 2022. Head coach Jim Fleming has now led the Rams to four consecutive winning seasons and is looking to build on their best season in decades. The Rams have continued to improve under Fleming, and there are plenty of reasons to think this program will compete for another CAA title and make another run in the FCS Playoffs.
This was a defensive team last season, but it's the offense that should step into the forefront in 2025. Quarterback Devin Farrell flashed a ton of potential as a redshirt sophomore, earning third-team All-CAA honors. He split time early in the season with Hunter Helms before taking over the full-time starting job, but suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 9. Farrell is a true dual-threat playmaker who showed the ability to make plays outside the pocket, throwing for over 1,600 yards and rushing for 302 yards with 16 total touchdowns. The one key area of improvement will be decision making, but Farrell has all the tools to put together an All-American season.
The supporting cast around Farrell suggests this should be a top FCS passing attack. It starts with the offensive line, which returns four full-time starters from last season. Offensive tackle Brock Bethea and center Tre Alexander return after All-CAA seasons, playing over 800 total snaps. Redshirt senior Demetri Robinson started all 13 games at right guard, while Thomas Buxton started 11 games before missing two games due to an injury. Offensive tackle Jordan Cooper was a key rotational piece, playing over 400 snaps and starting five games. The Rams also added Merrimack transfer Christian Smith, who was a full-time starter for the Warriors, seeing action in 30 games over the past three seasons.
There will be no shortage of weapons on the outside for Farrell. All-American wide receiver Marquis Buchanan returns after posting 1,124 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Redshirt junior Greg Gaines II also returns after finishing second on the team with 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. Omari Walker saw limited action, only playing 186 total snaps, but could see an expanded role as a redshirt senior. Despite being limited to two games last year, Aboraa Kwarteng led Sacred Heart in receiving yards in 2023 and could be an experienced option for the Rams.
After losing Tommy Smith at tight end, the Rams addressed this need by being extremely active in the transfer portal. Graduate transfer Matt Smith brings 27 games of experience over the past two years at Duke and UMass. The Rams also added Kennesaw State transfer Conner Finer and West Virginia transfer Will Dixon. These additions should give Rhode Island increased flexibility and depth at tight end.
The biggest question offensively will be running back, where the Rams lost All-American Malik Grant this offseason. Temple transfer Antwain Littleton Jr. may be the answer, bringing much-needed experience with over 500 rushing yards during his stint at Maryland and over 300 yards at Temple last season. At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Littleton has the size to be a bruiser between the tackles. The Rams will need to find other options to serve as a rotational piece behind Littleton, which could be a late transfer addition or a true freshman who develops quickly this fall.
If Rhode Island lives up to preseason expectations, it'll be because the defense gels quickly and the Rams are able to reload at several positions. The unit will be led by Buck Buchanan Award favorite A.J. Pena. Pena earned FCS All-American honors after posting 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks last season. It was another impressive season after his All-CAA campaign in 2023, where he finished with 15.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
At defensive tackle, Case Mankins and Kareem Wilson aim to take more prominent roles after promising seasons as rotational pieces in 2024. The two combined for 38 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. UMass transfer Sahnai Swain-Price appeared in eight games last season and should find his way into the rotation on the interior.
Linebacker is a question mark with no significant returning production outside of Pena. Wofford transfer John Boyles will be an immediate contributor, bringing over 30 games of experience. He recorded 91 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks over the past five seasons. Redshirt sophomore Moses Meus saw action in all 14 games as a reserve, but could be a potential breakout candidate. Senior Sam Ofurie missed last season with an injury, but is expected to challenge for a starting role. Another name to watch is Mitchell Garner, who recorded 12 tackles as a redshirt freshman last year.
The defensive back room may be the most talented group defensively going into next season. Ayinde Johnson started 10 games last season, finishing the season with 56 tackles and seven pass breakups. Safety Andre DePina-Gray started 11 games at safety, putting together a breakout season with 38 tackles, one interception, and three pass breakups. Tremel States-Jones, D.J. Cureton, and Jalen Neal all saw action in a reserve role, but should push for more playing time in 2025.
Next season represents a big opportunity for Rhode Island. This program could take a step in solidifying itself as the next FCS contender in the CAA. If the Rams fall back in the conference race, last year's success will merely be a blip on the radar. The CAA desperately needs a new power to emerge with the recent losses, and it appears Rhode Island has the chance to become that program with sustained success.
The schedule is favorable for the Rams with FCS out-of-conference games against Brown, Long Island, and Holy Cross. They also play a manageable FBS matchup against Western Michigan. In conference play, the Rams avoid games against Monmouth, William & Mary, Villanova, and Towson. There's no doubt Rhode Island should expect to compete for a top eight seed, another share of the CAA championship, and a potential run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.