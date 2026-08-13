2026 Tarleton State Football Preview: Are The Texans Ready To Take The Next Step?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with Tarleton State, which is looking to emerge as a dark horse national championship contender.

The Texans have continued to elevate into the next tier of contenders at the FCS level. After making an appearance in the second round, the Texans defeated North Dakota to advance to the quarterfinals last season. Now, the pressure is on this program to take the next step and become a real contender for the semifinals, or even a run to Nashville.

Let's take a deep dive into Tarleton State ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 12-3 (7-1 UAC)

Head Coach: Todd Whitten (17th season, 126-59)

Returning All-Conference Players (2025): Aidan Moe (OL), Omar Emmons (LB)

Notable Incoming Transfers: BJ Fleming (North Dakota, WR), Xavier Potts (Stephen F. Austin, DT), Samuel Robles (Eastern Illinois, DE), Miequle Brock (Nicholls, RB), Braedyn Locke (Arizona, QB), Evan Carney (Western Carolina, OL), Kenyon Partridge (Western Carolina, EDGE), Ajai Harrell (Alabama State, WR), DeAndre Buchannon (West Georgia, WR), Kaden Anderson (Wyoming, QB), Fredd Adams (Coastal Carolina, DB), Terrance Saunders II (Eastern Michigan, OL), Kaleb Brown (Mount Union, EDGE), Malekai Wheeler (New Mexico State, OL), Josiah Jefferey (Anderson, LB), Ja'Mareion Gipson (Nebraska-Kearney, DB), Caleb Flores (Incarnate Word, OL), Nyier Daniels (Georgia, OL)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 6

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Quarterback

This will be one of the most important FCS quarterback battles to watch going into next season. The Texans are faced with the difficult task of replacing Victor Gabalis, who has been the leader of this offense since 2023. It appears to be a battle between two incoming transfers, both of whom bring starting experience from the FBS level.

Arizona transfer Braedyn Locke spent one season with the Wildcats but played two seasons at Wisconsin, where he played in 16 games with 12 starts. In 2024, Locke completed 55% of his passes for 1,936 passing yards, 13 passing TDs, and 10 INTs. He had a career-high 359 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Purdue that season.

Along with Locke, the Texans added Wyoming transfer Kaden Anderson, who started all 12 games for the Cowboys last season. He completed 56% of his passes for 1,971 passing yards, 12 passing TDs, and 10 INTs. His best performance came against San Jose State, when he finished with a season-high 304 yards and 2 passing TDs.

Locke and Anderson appear to be the two leaders in the quarterback battle, but the Texans also added Weber State transfer Jackson Gilkey this offseason. He started five games for the Wildcats before suffering a season-ending injury, but wasn't super impressive in his limited action, posting 4 passing TDs and 9 INTs.

This is an offense that needs the quarterback to make all the right decisions while being on time and accurate with their ball placement. Anderson and Locke have the physical tools to thrive in the offensive scheme, but turnovers have been a major concern for both players at their previous programs. If the Texans are going to elevate into contender status, they will need the winner of this battle to settle into the position quickly and protect the football.

Running Back

Even with some of the uncertainty at quarterback, the Texans have one of the deepest running back rooms in the country. It starts with Tylan Hines, who was the starter entering last season but was limited to five games with an injury. In his final four games, he averaged over 120 yards per game and was one of the highest-graded RBs in the FCS.

After initially signing as a quarterback, James Paige made the switch to running back and played very well as the Texans battled injuries last year. He rolled up 520 rushing yards and 8 rushing TDs on only 96 carries. He had a real breakout performance against Utah Tech, rushing for 114 yards and 4 TDs, then followed that up with another 100-yard game against West Georgia.

The Texans also added four players out of the portal with collegiate starting experience, which was headlined by JUCO All-American Markellus Bass. Bass led all JUCO RBs with 1,237 rushing yards in only 10 games, while also posting 8 rushing scores. He'll be joined by Nicholls transfer Miequle Brock, who earned second-team All-SLC honors last year with 555 rushing yards and 2 TDs. Brock was also the Southland Freshman of the Year and earned FCS Freshman All-American honors in 2024.

East Central transfer Cade Searcy also joins the room after leading his team with 595 rushing yards and 4 TDs last year. There's also Aiden Ramos, who spent one season at Mt. San Antonio College but played in 15 career games at Cal Poly to start his career. Last season, Ramos finished with 847 yards and 19 TDs, scoring in nine of the 10 games he played.

Hines enters the season as the clear No. 1 option, but the Texans have plenty of depth in this room. I would expect a majority of these guys to see touches early in the season, especially after the Texans battled injuries at running back throughout last season.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

There's no shortage of talent at wide receiver either. Marquis Willis is the leading returner after finishing with 515 yards and 4 TDs on only 23 receptions. He averaged a team-high 22.4 yards per reception, emerging as an effective deep threat throughout the season. Senior Bryce Parker also returns after playing just under 300 snaps, posting 240 yards and 3 TDs in his limited snaps.

One of the biggest FCS-to-FCS additions of the offseason was North Dakota transfer B.J. Fleming. He led the Fighting Hawks with 48 receptions for 817 yards and 7 TDs, which included some big performances against Montana and South Dakota State. He brings proven experience and production from his stints at North Dakota and Northern Arizona, plus his skill set fits perfectly into Tarleton's offensive scheme.

The Texans also added Ajai Harrell, who transfers in from Alabama State. He's coming off his best season, posting 26 receptions for 492 receiving yards and 5 TDs in 12 games. West Georgia transfer DeAndre Buchannon is another big portal addition, bringing elite special teams upside as a kick returner. He earned first-team All-UAC honors with 412 kick return yards on only 14 returns, averaging 29.4 yards per return, which ranked Top 10 nationally.

The most underrated addition may have been JUCO transfer Tanner Schmidt from Golden West. He was named the SCFA Offensive Player of the Year after he finished with 1,183 receiving yards and 16 TDs on 61 receptions. I would keep an eye on Mekhi Gibson, who transferred in from Kutztown last year but didn't see much playing time. He had 1,226 receiving yards and 13 TDs over his final two seasons with the Golden Bears.

At tight end, returning starter Danny Joiner will lead the room once again after playing nearly 600 snaps in 2025. He only had 8 receptions, but 3 of those receptions went for touchdowns last year. Behind him, the Texans could turn to Charlie Robinson or Arkansas transfer Kyle Thompson.

Offensive Line

The unit with the most influence on Tarleton State's trajectory next season will be the offensive line. The Texans have to replace four starters, which is always a challenge, especially as Tarleton State tries to find a new starting quarterback ahead of next season. This unit is going to be the difference between a potential deep playoff run and the Texans falling short of their lofty preseason expectations.

The lone returning starter is fifth-year Aidan Moe (6-8, 310), who played over 930 snaps at left tackle for the Texans. He earned second-team All-UAC honors last season and was named a Preseason FCS All-American by Stats Perform. Xavier Parker (6-3, 285) also returns after seeing action in eight games, playing just under 100 snaps, but will have a chance to earn more playing time in his junior season.

Eastern Michigan transfer Terrance Saunders II (6-4, 305) should compete for one of the starting jobs at guard. He started four games for the Eagles last year, playing 251 snaps with 0 sacks allowed. Malekai Wheeler (6-4, 300) started three games at center for New Mexico State last year, playing nearly 200 snaps for the Aggies with one sack allowed.

The Texans also brought in two FCS transfers with starting experience, including Evan Carney (6-5, 305) from Western Carolina. He started 11 games at offensive tackle for the Catamounts, earning third-team All-SoCon honors from Phil Steele. Incarnate Word transfer Caleb Flores (6-4, 290) also joins the room after starting 12 games for the Cardinals at right tackle.

One of the most notable portal additions was former Georgia offensive tackle Nyier Daniels (6-8, 345), who saw limited playing time as a reserve for the Bulldogs. Daniels was a highly-touted 4-star prospect and was the No. 2 player in New Jersey coming out of high school. He's projected to push for one of the starting jobs at offensive tackle for the Texans.

Two returners who could see an expanded role this year are senior Braxton Goff (6-2, 300) and fifth-year Alex Todt (6-4, 300). Todt brings experience from Indiana State but was limited to seven games last season, while Goff is a former JUCO transfer who served as a reserve at center for the Texans.

Defensive Line/EDGE

There will be plenty of new faces along the defensive line for the Texans. Zero starters or key rotational players are set to return, which means this transfer portal class will be forced to step up immediately and replace a ton of production from last season's unit. Luckily, the Texans signed a handful of instant-impact players who already have significant experience and production.

The Texans made a splash by signing Stephen F. Austin transfer Xavier Potts (6-0, 275). He brings over 1,000 snaps and 32 games of experience into the room, plus is fresh off the best season of his career. He posted a career-high 31 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks. He's joined on the interior by JUCO transfer Seven Cloud (6-4, 300), who missed last season with an injury, but was a first-team All-American with 48 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks in 2024. He's a former Georgia commit and was a Top 10 JUCO prospect coming out of Butler CC.

The Texans will most likely lean on a pair of JUCO transfers as rotational pieces. Emmanuel Lawton (6-1, 320) joins the room from Tyler JC, where he earned first-team SWJCFC All-Conference honors in 2025. Kareem Edmon (6-3, 285) spent two seasons at Kilgore College, posting over 100 tackles and 16 TFLs over the past two years.

I would keep an eye on Southern Oregon transfer O'Shea Miller (6-4, 295) as a new addition who could earn an important role. He had solid production at the NAIA level, posting 50 tackles, 7 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks. Transfers from the Frontier Conference have a history of becoming impactful portal players at the FCS level, so his upside remains intriguing at defensive tackle.

At EDGE, the lone returner with significant playing experience is Caden Holt, who missed almost all of last season with an injury. In 2024, he started nine games and finished with 59 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, and 1 INT. As with multiple other positions, there will be a ton of new transfers pushing for playing time at EDGE for the Texans.

One of the biggest non-Division I additions this offseason was Mount Union transfer Kaleb Brown (6-2, 235). He was a three-time All-OAC selection and two-time Division III All-American for the Purple Raiders. Over the last three years, he's been dominant with 32 career sacks and 49 TFLs. I expect Brown to shine as a pass-rush specialist, especially with his elite speed off the ball.

The Texans also added Kenyon Partridge (6-3, 250) from Western Carolina, along with Samuel Robles (6-2, 255) from Eastern Illinois. Both of these players bring proven production at the FCS level, plus have the talent to push for a starting role. In his lone season with the Panthers, Robles was an OVC-Big South honorable mention with 31 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 4 sacks.

I also like the upside of Allen transfer Lance Carson (6-3, 240), who had 33 tackles, 6 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, and 8 QBHs last season. Two other notable offseason additions were Findlay transfer Desmond Brown (6-3, 255) and Houston Christian transfer Isaiah Johnson (6-4, 255). Both of these guys project as depth players, which is very important as Tarleton State loves to rotate a ton of bodies in the front seven defensively.

Linebacker

The second level of this defense will be led by returning starters Stephen Woods Jr. and Omar Emmons. Both players are extremely versatile and play a true hybrid role for the Texans, offering support in the run game, along with coverage upside. Emmons finished with 39 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 3 INTs, and 3 forced fumbles last season, while Woods had a solid first season with the Texans, posting 36 tackles, 5 TFLs, and 2 sacks.

Junior Koby Dickens also returns after seeing limited action in a rotational role last year. He played just under 150 snaps, finishing the year with 15 tackles and 2 PBUs. Former UTPB transfer Sione Teuhema only played in one game last season, but could see more action in his final season.

The Texans brought in Josiah Jeffery from Anderson, where he played in 22 games over the past two seasons after starting his career at Syracuse. In his two seasons at Anderson, Jeffery posted 157 total tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 2 sacks, and 3 PBUs. He's joined by Henderson State transfer Gerard Culotta, who earned third-team All-GAC honors in 2025. It was a breakout redshirt freshman season for Culotta, finishing the year with 94 tackles, 9 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks.

The other two names to watch will be JUCO transfers Chris Robinson and Amir Scarver, who both could be important rotational players. Scarver was a standout at Itawamba CC, where he posted 45 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and 3 sacks in only nine games. Robinson spent time at Kilgore College and Oklahoma State, but had a solid season at Hutchinson CC last year with 8 TFLs and 2 sacks.

Defensive Backs

The safety unit will be a strong point for this defense, especially with the return of Avian Rice and Jadan Aubert, who both played over 300 snaps last season. The duo combined for 77 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 4 PBUs, but should see bigger roles for the Texans in 2026.

The Texans have a lot to replace at cornerback, but do have Jeremiah Postell coming back after being limited to three games last year. In 2024, Postell played nearly 300 snaps, but graded out very well, finishing with 20 tackles, 1 INT, and 2 PBUs. Senior Deaubry Hood only played in seven games last year, but could earn more playing time as the Texans search for depth at cornerback early in the year.

Nebraska-Kearney transfer Ja'Mareion Gipson has all the tools to win one of the starting jobs in the secondary. He led the Lopers with 4 INTs and 9 PBUs, while also posting 31 total tackles and 2.5 TFLs. Fredd Adams from Coastal Carolina is another name to watch at cornerback after he played over 300 snaps for the Chanticleers in 2025. He's a former JUCO All-American at Northwest Mississippi CC.

Darrion Perry is another Division II portal addition from Anderson, where he played in 22 games over the past two years. In those two seasons, he had 79 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, and 15 PBUs. He has the versatility to play safety or a hybrid role for the Texans. Missouri Western State transfer Nicc Oliver brings 29 games of experience from the Division II level.

Fullerton College transfer Fred Adams is coming off a solid season with 34 tackles and 4 INTs in 10 games last year. The Texans also signed Alon Woodberry, who will compete for playing time at cornerback after earning third-team All-GAC honors last year at East Central.

Season Outlook

The expectations for Tarleton State couldn't be any higher going into the 2026 season. It's to be expected with the level of investment surrounding this program, whether it's NIL, facilities, fan support, or player development; it's clear this program is committed to winning. Now, the challenge is turning that investment into wins on the field, particularly in the playoffs against other elite teams in the subdivisions.

The path isn't going to be easy, especially with a season-opening game against Prairie View A&M, which is the defending SWAC champion. A matchup against Bowling Green gives the Texans a chance to win back-to-back FBS games, but this season really comes down to success in conference play.

The Texans have consistently slipped up when it matters most. Whether it was the Abilene Christian game last year or the Eastern Kentucky collapse in 2024, this team needs to deliver in the most important games in conference play. This is a program that still hasn't won an outright UAC title, which should be considered another important step as the Texans look to elevate themselves among the elite programs in the FCS.

The Texans have road trips to Austin Peay, West Georgia, and West Florida in conference play. There's also the important battle against Abilene Christian, which has determined who wins the UAC's autobid for the last two years. The expectation should always be to win the UAC outright, but this season can't be considered successful unless the Texans string together a few wins in the postseason.

Everything comes down to how effectively the Texans evaluated this year's incoming portal class. We've seen mixed results with large transfer portal classes, but Whitten and this staff have historically done an excellent job with talent evaluation. If that's the case and the offensive line unit gels, this team has one of the highest ceilings in the country. But if there are growing pains at quarterback and the Texans struggle along both lines of scrimmage, we could be right back here questioning why Tarleton State fell short of the lofty preseason expectations.

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