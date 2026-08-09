2026 Stephen F. Austin Football Preview: Can The Lumberjacks Take The Next Step?

Our 2026 FCS football team preview series continues with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, who are looking to win back-to-back Southland Conference championships.

Colby Carthel has built one of the most aggressive programs in the country as it pertains to roster construction. Every offseason seems to feature another wave of incoming transfers, which is combined with a solid foundation of returning talent that exists inside this program. His approach has worked. It's helped SFA become one of the premier programs in the Southland.

This year's challenge will be replacing a large amount of veteran production, while proving last season wasn't simply the result of an experienced roster. This year's team has plenty of talent, but there will be a ton of new faces stepping into important roles. Fortunately for the Lumberjacks, this coaching staff, especially Carthel, has shown the ability to effectively integrate transfers each season.

Even with the new pieces, this team's identity shouldn't change. Expect Stephen F. Austin to continue playing an aggressive brand of football built around physical defense, explosive athletes on offense, and an attacking mentality on both sides of the ball. If the newcomers develop quickly, this team has a chance to win another conference title and potentially make some noise nationally.

Let's take a deep dive into Stephen F. Austin ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Roster Outlook

2025 Record: 11-3 (8-0 SLC)

Head Coach: Colby Carthel (8th season, 44-38)

Returning All-Conference Contributors (2025): Erik Gray (OL), Bugs Mortimer (WR/RS), Carlos Alvarado (K)

Notable Incoming Transfers: Eli Ennis (UAB, LB), Speedy Jones (New Mexico Highlands, RB), Avyonne Jones (Coastal Carolina, DB), Lamarian Hatcher (Alcorn State, DT), Gary Seidenberger (CSU-Pueblo, LB), Emiril Gant (Towson, DB), Rickey Stewart (Texas, RB), Jamel Acosta Lewis (West Texas A&M, DB), Micah Johnson (East Texas A&M, DL), Sione Hingand (BYU, OL), Chauncey Davis (Colorado State, DB), Larry Jones III (New Mexico State, DL), Michael Tilmon (Murray State, DL), Davonta Morgan-Collins (Weber State, DB), Landon Williams (New Mexico, DL), Kaden Holmes (Ohio Dominican, DB), Marquis Shoulders (Houston, WR)

Returning Significant Contributors (OFF): 10

Returning Significant Contributors (DEF): 7

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Gavin Rutherford is the obvious answer at quarterback for Stephen F. Austin. He's spent several years inside the program, understands the offense, and has started multiple games as Sam Vidlak battled injuries. He also has some mobility that allows him to extend plays outside the pocket. Over the past two seasons, Rutherford completed 62% of his passes for 1,378 passing yards and 10 passing TDs, and 9 rushing TDs.

Filling out the depth in this SFA quarterback room are a couple of intriguing young players. Former Bowling Green transfer JT Kitna stands out because of his pedigree and physical tools. The 6-3 redshirt freshman possesses the type of arm talent that every offensive coordinator covets. Bryson Broadway is another developmental option for the future. He got some limited time in his redshirt season and could compete for the backup role next season.

Ultimately, this group appears to have a solid floor and excellent depth. There should be plenty of stability here to make another postseason run, especially if they get a leap from Rutherford, which will help this offense elevate to another level compared to last season's unit.

Running Back

This room might quietly be one of the strengths of this team. Jaylen Jenkins returns as the veteran leader of the room and has already proven himself capable of carrying a significant workload. He ranked 3rd on the team with 422 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs on only 95 carries. Jenkins runs with excellent balance, consistently finishes runs through contact, and gives SFA a dependable option between the tackles.

Behind him, the Lumberjacks have assembled a group with intriguing upside. Speedy Jones is exactly what his name suggests. He brings an element of explosiveness that can change the game with one touch. Whether it's outside zone, screens, or getting him out in space, Jones has the athleticism to be a dangerous weapon. As a true freshman at New Mexico Highlands, Jones had 1,722 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs on nearly 11 yards per carry.

Rickey Stewart Jr. is another player to watch after arriving from Texas, where he signed with the Longhorns as a highly-touted 4-star prospect. Sometimes players simply need a fresh start and a different system. Stewart has Power Four athletic ability, and if he continues to develop, he could emerge as a major contributor before the season is over.

Overall, this is a versatile room. Jenkins provides experience and reliability, while Jones offers explosive speed, Stewart brings intriguing upside, and the rest of the young players increase the long-term depth for the Lumberjacks.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Stephen F. Austin has recruited this position exceptionally well over the last several years, and this season looks to be no different. The headline player is Bugs Mortimer, who possesses a rare blend of quickness and big-play ability. He can line up virtually anywhere in the formation and is dangerous as a receiver and return specialist, where he was an FCS All-American last season with 4 punt return TDs. While he's been electric as a returner, the Lumberjacks need to find more ways to get him involved offensively.

The Lumberjacks have a huge hole to fill with All-American Kylon Harris moving on. He had double the yards and receptions as their second-best receiver last year. Clayton Wayland will likely be the No. 1 receiver next year after posting 526 receiving yards in 2025. At 6-3, he has the frame to be the top option in this room, plus he has the talent to win those 1-on-1 matchups on the outside. Derrick Bohler also returns with solid production from last year, with 277 receiving yards and 5 receiving TDs.

Houston transfer Marquis Shoulders is an incoming player who could make an impact. Before his season with the Cougars, he started five games at Tulsa, posting 306 receiving yards and 6 TDs in his three seasons with the Golden Hurricanes. The Lumberjacks also added two fairly productive JUCO wide receivers in Jacob Saldate and Anthony Colon.

At tight end, Gerard Edimo returns after being a valuable blocker in the run game, but didn't add much in the passing game, with only 118 yards on five receptions. There isn't much proven experience behind him, but keep an eye on Arizona State transfer Jayden Fortier. He was a 4-star prospect and the No. 1 player coming out of Oregon, but missed last season with an injury.

Offensive Line

If the Lumberjacks want to return to the top of the Southland Conference, it will start with the offensive line. This program has been able to find skill position talent through the transfer portal, but that's much harder to do along the offensive line. Fortunately for SFA, this group has a nice foundation of returning experience, especially on the interior.

Redshirt senior center Erik Gray (6-1, 256) anchors the unit and is one of the most important leaders for this offense. Even though he's a bit undersized, he used his quickness and footwork to excel last season. Jason Crowder (6-2, 302) and Giovanny Alegria (6-7, 316) also return after starting at each guard spot last season. Backup offensive tackle Seth Martin (6-3, 288) should also compete for a starting position after playing over 330 snaps last year.

Jamiah Harvey (6-4, 289) and Jaylen Robinson (6-7, 288) are two players who saw limited playing time last year, but they are going to need to prove that they can handle a much bigger role in 2026. I would expect West Texas A&M transfer Kanyon Ives (6-5, 299) to also push for a starting role. He was a two-time All-LSC selection for the Buffs, including first-team honors last season.

Defensive Line

Dominant defensive line play really separated this team from other Southland contenders last season. They finished with one of the best TFL and Havoc rates in the country, but they lost five of their six top defensive linemen from last year. Luckily, head coach Colby Carthel believes this unit will be just as good, which starts with some of the experience at EDGE.

Lowote Jurkin, Tim Muhammad, and Kaiden Turner all played between 200 and 400 snaps last season. This trio appears ready to step into starting roles, especially after they were all productive in rotational roles. They combined for 16 TFLs, 9 sacks, and 29 QBHs last year.

East Texas A&M transfer Micah Johnson should add some depth, posting 2 TFLs in his redshirt freshman season. Landon Williams also joins the room from New Mexico after playing a bench role for the Lobos with five tackles. New Mexico State transfer Larry Jones III will also compete for playing time after seeing action in 18 games over the past three seasons, including two seasons with Liberty.

After losing almost all of their key contributors at defensive tackle, the Lumberjacks hit the transfer portal hard, but now enter the season with a potentially deep rotation. Albany State transfer A'Amear Walton had 8.5 TFLs as a freshman with the Golden Rams, while Michael Tilmon is a 300-pounder who got some playing time at Murray State as a true freshman.

Travon Sylvester transferred in from UTSA, where he played in 13 games with two starts. Jaydon Eason earned second-team All-SAC honors last year at Newberry, posting 61 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks. The Lumberjacks also landed Lamarion Hatcher from Alcorn State, who is a 310-pound run stopper and played over 300 snaps for the Braves.

A potential returning player to watch could be K'Mard Kimble, who returns after breaking into the rotation last season. At 329 pounds, he performed well in his limited action and finished with 3 TFLs and 2 sacks.

Linebackers

This may be the strongest positional unit on this defense. It starts with Malachi Williams, who is the undisputed leader on this defense after finishing with 91 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 INT, and 6 PBUs last season. Sophomore Michael Woods is a player to keep an eye on at 6-2, 220 pounds. He saw action as a freshman and played well in those moments, finishing with 21 tackles in about 200 snaps.

The biggest addition in this portal class was former FCS All-American Eli Ennis. Ennis had 111 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and 3 INTs at Nicholls in 2024 before spending one season at UAB, where he was limited to only four games. He was also named the SLC Freshman of the Year in 2022, plus earned consensus FCS Freshman All-American honors.

Jake Penney brings 352 career tackles and 24 TFLs from Fort Lewis College. He was named the NFFCC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, plus was a two-time All-RMAC selection for the Skyhawks. CSU-Pueblo transfer Gary Seidenberger has recorded 209 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and 2 INTs over the past three seasons. He was a three-time All-RMAC selection for the Pack, plus was named the RMAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

The Lumberjacks also landed Marte Russell from Emporia State, where he was a disruptive playmaker for the Hornets. He had a breakout season in 2025, posting 36 tackles, 10 TFLs, and 3 sacks in only nine games. Sema'j Avery is a returning player who could earn a bigger role next season after playing well in his limited action last year. He finished the year with 15 tackles and 1.5 TFLs in only seven games.

Defensive Backs

If there's one big question on this defense, it's likely the secondary and how the Lumberjacks replace multiple key contributors. This group was immensely talented, which was headlined by All-American Charles Demmings, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sophomore Jaiydyn Johnson will likely take one of the starting outside corner spots. He played over 300 snaps as a freshman, including a start against Montana State in the quarterfinals. In 13 games, he posted 17 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 INT, and 4 PBUs. The Lumberjacks would love to see Cam Brooks or Tyler Hutcherson take a big step in their development next season.

Norfolk State transfer Makai Frisby played nearly 500 snaps for the Spartans as a freshman. He emerged as one of their top defensive playmakers, finishing the year with 2 INTs and 4 PBUs. Davonta Morgan-Collins also played in 10 games at Weber State as a true freshman, finishing with 13 tackles and 3 PBUs.

Darryl Walton Jr. and Wesley Conover both transferred in from the JUCO level, but will need to take a big step entering next season to become key contributors. The Lumberjacks also added Chauncey Davis (Colorado State) and MJ Artmore Jr. (Baylor) from the FBS level, but neither brings significant playing experience at the college level.

The answers are much clearer at safety, starting with Saco Alofipo, who played about 300 snaps as a key reserve last year. He finished the year with 29 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 1 INT. He'll be joined by a talented group of transfers, who all have the potential to be important players in this secondary.

West Texas A&M transfer Jamel Acosta-Lewis was a first-team All-LSC selection last year, posting 63 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, and 12 PBUs. Towson transfer Emiril Gant can play safety or cornerback, which increases his value for the Lumberjacks. He started 11 games at corner last year with 39 total tackles.

Coastal Carolina transfer Avyonne Jones brings 33 career games of experience to the defensive backfield. He had 52 tackles and 1 INT in 13 games, which is particularly impressive in the Sun Belt. He has All-Conference upside for the Lumberjacks next season.

Season Outlook

The Lumberjacks will look to win back-to-back Southland Conference titles, which would be extremely impressive since this conference is getting more competitive each season. There's a real argument that the Southland is now one of the Top 5 FCS conferences.

That means Stephen F. Austin will need to navigate a tough conference schedule, but also have difficult non-conference road games at Abilene Christian and Prairie View A&M. If the Lumberjacks can win those games and win the conference again, this team should be in line for a Top 8 seed in the FCS playoffs.

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