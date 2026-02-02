2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Lehigh OL Langston Jones

Langston Jones has been the cornerstone of the Lehigh offensive line unit since 2022, starting 48 consecutive games over those four seasons. He helped lead the Mountain Hawks to back-to-back Patriot League titles, paving the way for one of the best rushing attacks in the nation.

Jones is currently the No. 8 FCS prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to FCS Football Central. He's aiming to be the first Lehigh player selected in the NFL Draft since Will Rackley in 2011.

Career Statistics: 48 career starts, 1,510 pass-blocking snaps, 35 pressures allowed, 4 sacks allowed, 0.9% pressure rate

Accolades: First-Team All-Patriot League (2024-25), Second-Team FCS Football Central All-American (2025), Second-Team AP FCS All-American (2025), Second-Team Stats Perform FCS All-American (2025)

Scouting Report:

Langston Jones is an offensive guard with a stout build, good initial explosion, tenacity, and power as a run blocker. He has good size for the position, with a wide, dense frame and a powerful lower half.

He shows a good initial surge and explosion out of his stance, firing off quickly into defenders. He takes firm initial angles with firmness and the ability to latch on in tight quarters, but his body control wavers due to his aggressive play style.

He packs a strong initial punch with a strong grip, showing the ability to fit and drive defenders off the ball on his solo blocking assignments. He has a knack for moving his targets consistently with his explosive lower half, heavy hands, and forward charge.

Once he is able to win leverage, he showcases very good leg drive. He struggles with his timing and angles when climbing to the second level, and quick second-level defenders give him trouble because of his change of direction and foot speed.

In pass protection, he wins mainly when he is able to get his hands on defenders early in their rush. His punch is strong enough to halt defenders before they can force him to use his feet. His pass protection struggles show when he is forced to move his feet and mirror quicker interior rushers.

He projects as an interior offensive lineman in a downhill, power running scheme. He projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect with upside.

Projection:

Jones projects as a fringe NFL roster prospect at guard that would thrive in a downhill, power-based run scheme. His explosion, power, and tenacity are his best traits. If he can clean up some technical aspects of his game, he has upside to be a high-end rotational or an adequate starting interior offensive lineman.

Strengths:

Power and play strength

Initial explosion

Tenacity and downhill temperament

Strong hands and punch in pass protection

Weaknesses:

Body control

Lateral movement skills

Angles to the second level

Foot speed

Best Fit: Downhill Man/Gap or Power-Run



Stylistic Player Comp: Michael Onwenu

