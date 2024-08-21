62 FCS Players Earn Spot On 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watchlist
The Senior Bowl released its 12th annual Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist on Wednesday. Over 60 players from the FCS level were included, which is 12 more than last season's watchlist.
The MVFC led the all FCS conferences with 17 selections, while the Big Sky had 13 players represented and the CAA had 10 selections. South Dakota State and North Dakota State led all FCS programs with four selections.
Below is the list of all FCS prospects that were selected to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl watchlist.
Big Sky (13)
Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly, DL)
Lan Larison (UC Davis, RB)
Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, WR)
Abraham Williams (Idaho, DB)
Junior Bergen (Montana, WR)
Cole Grossman (Montana, TE)
Brody Grebe (Montana State, DL)
Brendan Hall (Montana State, K)
Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)
David Hoage (Northern Colorado, DL)
Dante Chachere (Portland State, QB)
Tyreese Shakir (Portland State, DB)
Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL)
Big South-OVC (1)
Gareth Warren (Lindenwood, OL)
CAA (10)
Ozzie Hutchinson (UAlbany, OL)
Isaiah Greene (Campbell, DB)
Marcus Yarns (Delaware, RB)
Chandler Brayboy (Elon, WR)
Miles Mitchell (Monmouth, DL)
Wande Owens (New Hampshire, DB)
Nick DeGennaro (Richmond, WR)
Carter Runyon (Towson, TE)
Isas Waxter (Villanova, DB)
Charles Grant (William & Mary, OL)
Ivy League (1)
Isaiah Reed (Brown, DB)
MEAC (6)
Kenny Gallop Jr. (Howard, DB)
Jarett Hunter (Howard, RB)
Erick Hunter (Morgan State, LB)
Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
Aaron Smith (South Carolina State, LB)
Nick Taiste (South Carolina State, OL)
MVFC (17)
Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State, OL)
Deontay Campbell (Missouri State, TE)
Jacardia Wright (Missouri State, RB)
CJ Barnes (Murray State, DL)
KaVan Reed (Murray State, DB)
Bo Belquist (North Dakota, WR)
Hunter Brozio (North Dakota State, FB)
Cam Miller (North Dakota State, QB)
Cole Wisniewski (North Dakota State, LB)
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL)
Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa, RB)
Jared Penning (Northern Iowa, OL)
JJ Galbreath (South Dakota, TE)
Dalys Beanum (South Dakota State, DB)
Adam Bock (South Dakota State, LB)
Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State, QB)
Amar Johnson (South Dakota State, RB)
Patriot League (1)
Saiku White (Lafayette, DB)
SoCon (2)
Reuben Lowery III (Chattanooga, DB)
Marlon Taylor (Chattanooga, DL)
SWAC (5)
Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M, OL)
James Burgess (Alabama State, DB)
Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M, DB)
Jeremiah Pruitte (Florida A&M, TE)
Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, DB)
Southland (1)
Brandon Tucker Jr. (Texas A&M-Commerce, LB)
UAC (5)
David Walker (Central Arkansas, DL)
TaMuarion Wilson (Central Arkansas, DB)
Mike Smith Jr. (Eastern Kentucky, DB)
Bruce Harmon (Stephen F. Austin, DB)
Darius Cooper (Tarleton State, WR)
