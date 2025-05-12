Fcs Football Central

How Much Are FCS Teams Getting Paid For FBS Matchups In 2025?

Zachary McKinnell

Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Tennessee State Tigers line up at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Tennessee State Tigers line up at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
There are over 120 FCS vs. FBS games scheduled for the 2025 college football season. These games are an integral part of the operating budget for FCS programs, but are also excellent opportunities to make a splash with a massive upset on a national stage.

Last season, there were six FCS over FBS upsets, an increase from the four upsets during the 2023 season. From 2009 to 2018, there were five or more FBS upsets each season, including a season-high 16 upsets in 2013. Despite the success, there have not been 10 or more FCS over FBS upsets since 2021.

Below is the payout for every FCS vs. FBS matchup. The list will be updated as more payouts become available.

Grambling State at Ohio State

$1,000,000

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU

$750,000

Youngstown State at Michigan State

$725,000

Montana State at Oregon

$680,000

Idaho at Washington State

$625,000

Weber State at Arizona

$625,000

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky

$600,000

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech

$575,000

South Dakota at Iowa State

$575,000

ETSU at Tennessee

$575,000

Eastern Illinois at Alabama

$560,000

Southern at Fresno State

$550,000

Cal Poly at Utah

$550,000

Austin Peay at Georgia

$550,000

Eastern Ketucky at Louisville

$550,000

Central Arkansas at Missouri

$500,000

Lafayette at Oregon State

$500,000

Northwestern State at Minnesota

$500,000

Furman at Clemson

$500,000

Southern Illinois at Purdue

$500,000

The Citadel at Ole Miss

$500,000

Western Illinois at Illinois

$500,000

UAlbany at Iowa

$500,000

Houston Christian at Nebraska

$500,000

Alcorn State at Mississippi State

$475,000

Mercer at Auburn

$475,000

North Dakota at Kansas State

$475,000

Robert Morris at West Virginia

$475,000

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech

$475,000

Indiana State at Indiana

$475,000

Wagner at Kansas

$450,000

UT Martin at Oklahoma State

$450,000

Towson at Maryland

$450,000

East Texas A&M at Florida State

$450,000

Campbell at NC State

$450,000

Northwestern State at Cincinnati

$425,000

Western Carolina at Wake Forest

$425,000

Norfolk State at Rutgers

$425,000

William & Mary at Virginia

$420,000

Idaho at San Jose State

$415,000

McNeese at Utah State

$400,000

Maine at Liberty

$400,000

Northern Iowa at Wyoming

$400,000

Northern Colorado at Colorado State

$400,000

Sacramento State at Nevada

$400,000

Stephen F. Austin at Houston

$400,000

Idaho State at New Mexico

$375,000

Lamar at North Texas

$375,000

Jackson State at Southern Miss

$375,000

Wagner at Central Michigan

$375,000

Eastern Washington at Boise State

$360,000

Chattanooga at Memphis

$350,000

Duquesne at Akron

$350,000

Gardner-Webb at Ohio

$350,000

Nicholls at Troy

$350,000

Prairie View A&M at Rice

$350,000

Rhode Island at Western Michigan

$350,000

UT Martin at UTEP

$350,000

Alabama State at UAB

$345,000

Maine at Georgia Southern

$325,000

Murray State at Georgia State

$325,000

New Hampshire at Ball State

$325,000

SEMO at Arkansas State

$325,000

Incarnate Word at UTSA

$325,000

Nicholls at Texas State

$300,000

Weber State at James Madison

$300,000

McNeese at Louisiana

$275,000

Tarleton State at Army

$250,000

