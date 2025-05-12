How Much Are FCS Teams Getting Paid For FBS Matchups In 2025?
There are over 120 FCS vs. FBS games scheduled for the 2025 college football season. These games are an integral part of the operating budget for FCS programs, but are also excellent opportunities to make a splash with a massive upset on a national stage.
Last season, there were six FCS over FBS upsets, an increase from the four upsets during the 2023 season. From 2009 to 2018, there were five or more FBS upsets each season, including a season-high 16 upsets in 2013. Despite the success, there have not been 10 or more FCS over FBS upsets since 2021.
Below is the payout for every FCS vs. FBS matchup. The list will be updated as more payouts become available.
Game
Payout
Grambling State at Ohio State
$1,000,000
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU
$750,000
Youngstown State at Michigan State
$725,000
Montana State at Oregon
$680,000
Idaho at Washington State
$625,000
Weber State at Arizona
$625,000
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky
$600,000
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech
$575,000
South Dakota at Iowa State
$575,000
ETSU at Tennessee
$575,000
Eastern Illinois at Alabama
$560,000
Southern at Fresno State
$550,000
Cal Poly at Utah
$550,000
Austin Peay at Georgia
$550,000
Eastern Ketucky at Louisville
$550,000
Central Arkansas at Missouri
$500,000
Lafayette at Oregon State
$500,000
Northwestern State at Minnesota
$500,000
Furman at Clemson
$500,000
Southern Illinois at Purdue
$500,000
The Citadel at Ole Miss
$500,000
Western Illinois at Illinois
$500,000
UAlbany at Iowa
$500,000
Houston Christian at Nebraska
$500,000
Alcorn State at Mississippi State
$475,000
Mercer at Auburn
$475,000
North Dakota at Kansas State
$475,000
Robert Morris at West Virginia
$475,000
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Tech
$475,000
Indiana State at Indiana
$475,000
Wagner at Kansas
$450,000
UT Martin at Oklahoma State
$450,000
Towson at Maryland
$450,000
East Texas A&M at Florida State
$450,000
Campbell at NC State
$450,000
Northwestern State at Cincinnati
$425,000
Western Carolina at Wake Forest
$425,000
Norfolk State at Rutgers
$425,000
William & Mary at Virginia
$420,000
Idaho at San Jose State
$415,000
McNeese at Utah State
$400,000
Maine at Liberty
$400,000
Northern Iowa at Wyoming
$400,000
Northern Colorado at Colorado State
$400,000
Sacramento State at Nevada
$400,000
Stephen F. Austin at Houston
$400,000
Idaho State at New Mexico
$375,000
Lamar at North Texas
$375,000
Jackson State at Southern Miss
$375,000
Wagner at Central Michigan
$375,000
Eastern Washington at Boise State
$360,000
Chattanooga at Memphis
$350,000
Duquesne at Akron
$350,000
Gardner-Webb at Ohio
$350,000
Nicholls at Troy
$350,000
Prairie View A&M at Rice
$350,000
Rhode Island at Western Michigan
$350,000
UT Martin at UTEP
$350,000
Alabama State at UAB
$345,000
Maine at Georgia Southern
$325,000
Murray State at Georgia State
$325,000
New Hampshire at Ball State
$325,000
SEMO at Arkansas State
$325,000
Incarnate Word at UTSA
$325,000
Nicholls at Texas State
$300,000
Weber State at James Madison
$300,000
McNeese at Louisiana
$275,000
Tarleton State at Army
$250,000
