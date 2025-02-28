Fcs Football Central

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results: Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker started on-field testing Thursday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He is one of 13 former FCS players participating in this year's combine.

Walker finished his on-field testing with an unofficial 8.36 Relative Athletic Score (RAS), which ranked No. 296 out of 1,802 defensive ends since 1987. He also earned an estimated athleticism score of 79, ranking No. 5 among EDGE prospects at the NFL Combine.

Below are Walker's official testing results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

David Walker (Central Arkansas; EDGE)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 263 pounds

Arm Length: 31 7/8"

Wing: 77 1/2"

Hand Size: 9 1/4"

40-Yard: 4.69 seconds (No. 9)

10-Yard Split: 1.65 seconds (No. 10)

Vertical: 35" (No. 10)

Broad: 9'10" (No. 17)

3-Cone: 7.15 (No. 4)

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 (No. 4)

Bench Press: TBA

Athleticism Score: 79 (No. 5)

Below are highlights from Walker's performance at the NFL Combine.

2025 NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers
Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive Backs & Tight Ends
Saturday, March 1: Running Backs, Quarterbacks, & Wide Receivers
Sunday, March 2: Offensive Linemen & Specialists

