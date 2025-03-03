Fcs Football Central

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results For FCS Players

Zachary McKinnell

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Multiple former FCS players had a chance to show their skills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 13 former FCS players were invited to this year's event.

Below are the official results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine for all FCS players who participated in on-field testing. Positional rankings are listed in parentheses.

David Walker (Central Arkansas; EDGE)

Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker
Central Arkansas defensive lineman David Walker (DL72) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 263 pounds
Arm Length: 31 7/8"
Wing: 77 1/2"
Hand Size: 9 1/4"
40-Yard: 4.69 seconds (No. 9)
10-Yard Split: 1.65 seconds (No. 10)
Vertical: 35" (No. 10)
Broad: 9'10" (No. 17)
3-Cone: 7.15 (No. 4)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 (No. 4)
Bench Press: TBA
Athleticism Score: 79 (No. 5)

Teddye Buchanan (UC Davis/California; LB)

Former UC Davis linebacker Teddye Buchanan
California linebacker Teddye Buchanan (LB04) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 233 pounds
Arm Length: 31 3/8"
Wing: 75 3/8"
Hand Size: 9 3/8"
40-Yard: 4.60 seconds (No. 9)
10-Yard Split: 1.59 (No. 11)
Vertical: 40" (No. 1)
Broad: 10'5" (No. 3)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 26 (No. 1)
Athleticism Score: 81 (No. 6)

Marcus Harris (Idaho/California; CB)

Former Idaho cornerback Marcus Harris
California defensive back Marcus Harris (DB13) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 189 pounds
Arm Length: 29 3/4"
Wing: 75"
Hand Size: 8 7/8"
40-Yard: 4.45 (No. 13)
10-Yard Split: 1.52 (No. 9)
Vertical: N/A
Broad: N/A
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 72 (No. 16)

Isas Waxter (Villanova; CB)

Villanova defensive back Isas Waxter
Villanova defensive back Ice Waxter (DB34) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 209 pounds
Arm Length: 31 3/4"
Wing: 78 1/8"
Hand Size: 9 1/2"
40-Yard: 4.56 (No. 23)
10-Yard Split: 1.53 (No. 13)
Vertical: 35" (No. 11)
Broad: 10'4" (No. 10)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 69 (No. 20)

Jackson Hawes (Yale/Georgia Tech; TE)

Former Yale tight end Jackson Hawes
Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes (TE11) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 253 pounds
Arm Length: 32 1/8"
Wing: 79"
Hand Size: 9 1/8"
40-Yard: 4.82 (No. 11)
10-Yard Split: 1.56 (No. 3)
Vertical: 34.5" (No. 5)
Broad: 10'1" (No. 4)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.4 (No. 4)
Bench Press: 16 reps (No. 5)
Athleticism Score: 71 (No. 9)

Marcus Yarns (Delaware; RB)

Delaware running back Marcus Yarns
Delaware running back Marcus Yarns (RB31) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 193 pounds
Arm Length: 31 1/8"
Wing: 76 3/8"
Hand Size: 9 1/8"
40-Yard: 4.45 (No. 11)
10-Yard Split: 1.55 (No. 10)
Vertical: 37.5" (No. 9)
Broad: 10'2" (No. 13)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: TBD
Athleticism Score: 80 (No. 10)

Max Brosmer (New Hampshire/Minnesota; QB)

Former New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer
Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer (QB01) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Arm Length: 31 1/4"
Wing: 75 1/2"
Hand Size: 9 1/2"

Brosmer did not participate in athletic testing but did participate in on-field throwing drills.

Charles Grant (William & Mary; OL)

William & Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant
William & Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant (OL16) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 311 pounds
Arm Length: 34 3/4"
Wing: 81 7/8"
Hand Size: 10 1/4"
Bench Press: 19 reps (No. 17)
Athleticism Score: 82 (No. 11)

Grant did not participate in on-field workouts due to an injury. He is expected to perform at his Pro Day later this month.

Jackson Slater (Sacramento State; OL)

Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater
Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater (OL39) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 311 pounds
Arm Length: 32"
Wing: 78 1/2"
Hand Size: 10"
40-Yard: 5.01 (No. 6)
10-Yard Split: 1.78 (No. 13)
Vertical: 28.5" (No. 21)
Broad: 9'0" (No. 15)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 31 reps (No. 2)
Athleticism Score: 96 (No. 4)

Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M; OL)

Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson
Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson (OL45) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 314 pounds
Arm Length: 34 1/2"
Wing: 84 3/8"
Hand Size: 10 1/4"
40-Yard: 5.12 (No. 15)
10-Yard Split: 1.80 (No. 19)
Vertical: 28.5" (No. 21)
Broad: 9'3" (No. 6)
3-Cone: 7.51 (No. 3)
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 85 (No. 8)

Grey Zabel (North Dakota State; OL)

North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel (OL50) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 312 pounds
Arm Length: 32"
Wing: 77 1/2"
Hand Size: 9 1/2"
40-Yard: N/A
10-Yard Split: N/A
Vertical: 36.5" (No. 1)
Broad: 9'3" (No. 6)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 26 reps (No. 7)
Athleticism Score: 89 (No. 2)

Jalen Travis (Princeton/Iowa State; OL)

Former Princeton offensive lineman Jalen Travis
Iowa State offensive lineman Jalen Travis (OL43) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 339 pounds
Arm Length: 34 7/8"
Wing:
Hand Size: 10 1/2"
40-Yard: 5.14 (No. 16)
10-Yard Split: 1.80 (No. 19)
Vertical: 35" (No. 2)
Broad: 9'4" (No. 4)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 26 reps (No. 7)
Athleticism Score: 87 (No. 4)

Torricelli Simpkins III (NCCU/South Carolina; OL)

Former North Carolina Central offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins
South Carolina offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins (OL38) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 312 pounds
Arm Length: 32 3/8"
Wing: 82 1/8"
Hand Size: 10 1/8"
40-Yard: 5.45 (No. 29)
10-Yard Split: 1.84 (No. 26)
Vertical: 29" (No. 19)
Broad: 9'2" (No. 12)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 69 (No. 4)

