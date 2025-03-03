2025 NFL Scouting Combine Results For FCS Players
Multiple former FCS players had a chance to show their skills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 13 former FCS players were invited to this year's event.
Below are the official results from the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine for all FCS players who participated in on-field testing. Positional rankings are listed in parentheses.
David Walker (Central Arkansas; EDGE)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 263 pounds
Arm Length: 31 7/8"
Wing: 77 1/2"
Hand Size: 9 1/4"
40-Yard: 4.69 seconds (No. 9)
10-Yard Split: 1.65 seconds (No. 10)
Vertical: 35" (No. 10)
Broad: 9'10" (No. 17)
3-Cone: 7.15 (No. 4)
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 (No. 4)
Bench Press: TBA
Athleticism Score: 79 (No. 5)
Teddye Buchanan (UC Davis/California; LB)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 233 pounds
Arm Length: 31 3/8"
Wing: 75 3/8"
Hand Size: 9 3/8"
40-Yard: 4.60 seconds (No. 9)
10-Yard Split: 1.59 (No. 11)
Vertical: 40" (No. 1)
Broad: 10'5" (No. 3)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 26 (No. 1)
Athleticism Score: 81 (No. 6)
Marcus Harris (Idaho/California; CB)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 189 pounds
Arm Length: 29 3/4"
Wing: 75"
Hand Size: 8 7/8"
40-Yard: 4.45 (No. 13)
10-Yard Split: 1.52 (No. 9)
Vertical: N/A
Broad: N/A
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 72 (No. 16)
Isas Waxter (Villanova; CB)
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 209 pounds
Arm Length: 31 3/4"
Wing: 78 1/8"
Hand Size: 9 1/2"
40-Yard: 4.56 (No. 23)
10-Yard Split: 1.53 (No. 13)
Vertical: 35" (No. 11)
Broad: 10'4" (No. 10)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 69 (No. 20)
Jackson Hawes (Yale/Georgia Tech; TE)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 253 pounds
Arm Length: 32 1/8"
Wing: 79"
Hand Size: 9 1/8"
40-Yard: 4.82 (No. 11)
10-Yard Split: 1.56 (No. 3)
Vertical: 34.5" (No. 5)
Broad: 10'1" (No. 4)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.4 (No. 4)
Bench Press: 16 reps (No. 5)
Athleticism Score: 71 (No. 9)
Marcus Yarns (Delaware; RB)
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 193 pounds
Arm Length: 31 1/8"
Wing: 76 3/8"
Hand Size: 9 1/8"
40-Yard: 4.45 (No. 11)
10-Yard Split: 1.55 (No. 10)
Vertical: 37.5" (No. 9)
Broad: 10'2" (No. 13)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: TBD
Athleticism Score: 80 (No. 10)
Max Brosmer (New Hampshire/Minnesota; QB)
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 217 pounds
Arm Length: 31 1/4"
Wing: 75 1/2"
Hand Size: 9 1/2"
Brosmer did not participate in athletic testing but did participate in on-field throwing drills.
Charles Grant (William & Mary; OL)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 311 pounds
Arm Length: 34 3/4"
Wing: 81 7/8"
Hand Size: 10 1/4"
Bench Press: 19 reps (No. 17)
Athleticism Score: 82 (No. 11)
Grant did not participate in on-field workouts due to an injury. He is expected to perform at his Pro Day later this month.
Jackson Slater (Sacramento State; OL)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 311 pounds
Arm Length: 32"
Wing: 78 1/2"
Hand Size: 10"
40-Yard: 5.01 (No. 6)
10-Yard Split: 1.78 (No. 13)
Vertical: 28.5" (No. 21)
Broad: 9'0" (No. 15)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 31 reps (No. 2)
Athleticism Score: 96 (No. 4)
Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M; OL)
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 314 pounds
Arm Length: 34 1/2"
Wing: 84 3/8"
Hand Size: 10 1/4"
40-Yard: 5.12 (No. 15)
10-Yard Split: 1.80 (No. 19)
Vertical: 28.5" (No. 21)
Broad: 9'3" (No. 6)
3-Cone: 7.51 (No. 3)
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 85 (No. 8)
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State; OL)
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 312 pounds
Arm Length: 32"
Wing: 77 1/2"
Hand Size: 9 1/2"
40-Yard: N/A
10-Yard Split: N/A
Vertical: 36.5" (No. 1)
Broad: 9'3" (No. 6)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 26 reps (No. 7)
Athleticism Score: 89 (No. 2)
Jalen Travis (Princeton/Iowa State; OL)
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 339 pounds
Arm Length: 34 7/8"
Wing:
Hand Size: 10 1/2"
40-Yard: 5.14 (No. 16)
10-Yard Split: 1.80 (No. 19)
Vertical: 35" (No. 2)
Broad: 9'4" (No. 4)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: 26 reps (No. 7)
Athleticism Score: 87 (No. 4)
Torricelli Simpkins III (NCCU/South Carolina; OL)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 312 pounds
Arm Length: 32 3/8"
Wing: 82 1/8"
Hand Size: 10 1/8"
40-Yard: 5.45 (No. 29)
10-Yard Split: 1.84 (No. 26)
Vertical: 29" (No. 19)
Broad: 9'2" (No. 12)
3-Cone: N/A
20-Yard Shuttle: N/A
Bench Press: N/A
Athleticism Score: 69 (No. 4)
