FCS Players Selected In The 2025 NFL Draft
15 FCS players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is a notable increase from last season's 12 selections and the 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.
North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel is the first FCS prospect to be selected in the first round since 2022. After his selection at No. 18, he also became the highest-drafted offensive lineman in FCS history.
Players who played multiple seasons in the FCS and transferred to an FBS program for one season are included. FCS-to-FBS transfers who played multiple seasons at the FBS level are not included below.
Below is the list of former FCS players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
First Round:
No. 18: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel (Seahawks)
Third Round:
No. 99: William & Mary OL Charles Grant (Raiders)
Fourth Round:
No. 121: Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker (Buccaneers)
No. 127: Princeton/Iowa State OL Jalen Travis (Colts)
No. 129: UC Davis/California LB Teddye Buchanan (Ravens)
Fifth Round:
No. 141: Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson (Ravens)
No. 167: Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater (Titans)
No. 173: Yale/Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes (Bills)
Sixth Round:
No. 183: Idaho/California CB Marcus Harris (Titans)
No. 195: Holy Cross/Michigan State OL Luke Newman (Bears)
No. 213: Montana State QB/WR Tommy Mellott (Raiders)
No. 215: North Dakota State QB Cam Miller (Raiders)
Seventh Round:
No. 237: Furman/Tulane DB Micah Robinson (Packers)
No. 251: Furman/Vanderbilt LS Julian Ashby (Patriots)
No. 252: Montana WR Junior Bergen (49ers)
