How Many FCS Players Have Been Selected In The First Round Of The NFL Draft?
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, we wanted to look at the history of FCS players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Since 1978, FCS programs have had 23 first-round picks. Morehead State quarterback Phil Simms was the first player in the FCS era to be selected in the first round.
Jackson State and Alcorn State lead all FCS programs with three first-round picks, most notably quarterback Steve McNair, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. The Tigers made history as the only FCS program with multiple first-round picks in the same season.
North Dakota State could have its third first-round pick this season, with offensive lineman Grey Zabel earning first-round consideration after his Senior Bowl performance.
Below is every first-round NFL Draft pick from the FCS since 1978.
1979: Morehead State QB Phil Simms
New York Giants (Pick 7)
1980: Alcorn State DB Roynell Young
Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 23)
1983: McNeese State DB Leonard Smith
St. Louis Rams (Pick 17)
1984: Southern Illinois DB Terry Taylor
Seattle Seahawks (Pick 22)
1985: Mississippi Valley State WR Jerry Rice
San Francisco 49ers (Pick 16)
1988: Northwestern State RB John Stephens
New England Patriots (Pick 17)
1988: Eastern Kentucky DE Aaron Jones
Pittsburgh Steelers (Pick 18)
1989: Northern Arizona WR Shawn Collins
Atlanta Falcons (Pick 27)
1990: Liberty TE Eric Green
Pittsburgh Steelers (Pick 21)
1992: South Carolina State DL Robert Porcher
Detriot Lions (Pick 26)
1993: Jackson State OL Lester Holmes
Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 19)
1994: Alcorn State DE John Thierry
Chicago Bears (Pick 11)
1995: Alcorn State QB Steve McNair
Houston Oilers (Pick 3)
1996: North Carolina A&T OL Jamain Stephens
Pittsburgh Steelers (Pick 29)
2000: Jackson State WR Sylvester Morris
Kansas City Chiefs (Pick 21)
2000: Jackson State DB Rashard Anderson
Carolina Panthers (Pick 23)
2008: Tennessee State DB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
Arizona Cardinals (Pick 16)
2008: Delaware QB Joe Flacco
Baltimore Ravens (Pick 18)
2016: North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 2)
2019: Alabama State OL Tytus Howard
Houston Texans (Pick 23)
2021: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance
San Franciso 49ers (Pick 3)
2022: Northern Iowa OL Trevor Penning
New Orleans Saints (Pick 19)
2022: Chattanooga OL Cole Strange
New England Patriots (Pick 29)
