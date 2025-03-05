Player Comps For The Top 10 FCS Prospects In The 2025 NFL Draft
- North Dakota State Bison
- William & Mary Tribe
- Central Arkansas Bears
- Jackson State Tigers
- Montana State Bobcats
- Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Morgan State Bears
- Eastern Washington Eagles
- Illinois State Redbirds
- Sacramento State Hornets
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Washington Commanders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
Multiple FCS prospects have improved their draft stocks over the past few weeks with stellar performances at All-Star games and the NFL Combine. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, it is time to take a look at player comparisons for the Top 10 FCS prospects.
Below are ceiling comparisons for the Top 10 FCS prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Grey Zabel (North Dakota State, OL)
Ceiling Comp: Brandon Scherff (6'5", 315 lbs) - Jacksonville Jaguars
- Like Zabel, Scherff played tackle in college but transitioned to guard due to struggles in pass protection at the edge
- Scherff is a physical, nasty run blocker who thrives in gap/man schemes, similar to Zabel's play style
- Moving to the interior will help Zabel improve his pass protection; he could develop into a long-term starting guard like Scherff
Charles Grant (William & Mary, OL)
Ceiling Comp: Brian O'Neill (6'5", 310 lbs) - Minnesota Vikings
- O'Neill is a highly athletic tackle who thrives in zone-blocking schemes, much like Grant projects to do
- He came into the NFL lighter but developed his anchor and functional strength while maintaining elite foot speed
- If Grant adds more mass and refines his leverage, he could develop into a reliable starting tackle in a similar role
David Walker (Central Arkansas, EDGE)
Ceiling Comp: Elvis Dumervil (5'11", 257 lbs) - Denver Broncos
- Dumervil was an undersized pass rusher who relied on burst, leverage, and hand technique
- Like Walker, he wasn't the longest player but had a great get-off and strong hands
- If Walker refines his pass-rush moves, he could be a highly effective rotational rusher in a 3-4 scheme
Robert McDaniel (Jackson State, S)
Ceiling Comp: Kamren Curl (6'2", 198 lbs) - Washington Commanders
- Curl was a late-round pick but developed into a key defensive back due to his size, ball skills, and versatility in coverage and run support
- Like McDaniel, Curl lacks elite speed but plays with great instincts and physicality
- If McDaniel refines his coverage technique and improves his discipline, he could become a reliable starting safety/nickel hybrid
Marcus Wehr (Montana State, OL)
Ceiling Comp: Nate Davis (6'3", 316 lbs) - Chicago Bears
- Davis has a similar size and physical playstyle, excelling in run blocking with a strong anchor in pass protection
- Like Wehr, he can struggle against quicker interior rushers but thrives in a system that allows him to move in space
- If Wehr develops his technique and cleans up balance issues, he could have a long-term role as a starting center or guard
Marcus Yarns (Delaware, RB)
Ceiling Comp: Kenneth Gainwell (5'9", 200 lbs) - Philadelphia Eagles
- Gainwell is a versatile, quick running back who is effective in a zone-running scheme
- Like Yarns, he excels as a receiver out of the backfield but lacks ideal power in short-yardage situations
- Gainwell's pass-blocking struggles have limited his snaps, which could be a similar challenge for Yarns
Elijah Williams (Morgan State, DL)
Ceiling Comp: D.J. Jones (6'0", 305 lbs) - Carolina Panthers
- Jones is a compact, explosive defensive tackle who excels in run defense and plays with great leverage
- Like Williams, his pass-rushing ability is limited, but he wins with strength and quickness at the point of attack
- Both offer versatility and can play across different defensive fronts
Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington, WR)
Ceiling Comp: K.J. Osborn (5'11", 203 lbs) - Minnesota Vikings
- Osborn emerged as a reliable WR3/WR4 option with solid hands and short-area quickness
- Like Chism, he wins in the slot and offers value as a return specialist
- If Chism proves he can handle physicality and adjust to NFL defenses, he can have a similar depth receiver role
Keondre Jackson (Illinois State, S)
Ceiling Comp: Jaquiski Tartt (6'1", 215 lbs) - San Franciso 49ers
- Tartt was a big-bodied, physical safety who played well in the box and shallow zones
- Like Jackson, he wasn't great in deep coverage but excelled in stopping the run and closing on short passes
- If Jackson finds a team that uses him correctly, he could develop into a similar role-playing safety
Jackson Slater (Sacramento State, OL)
Ceiling Comp: Andrew Norwell (6'5", 325 lbs) - Jacksonville Jaguars/Washington Commanders
- Norwell was an undrafted free agent who became a solid starting guard due to his power in the run game and ability to anchor against power rushers
- Like Slater, he isn't the most agile interior lineman but thrives in gap-blocking schemes that emphasize physicality
- If Slater refines his technique and improves lateral quickness, he could follow a similar career path
More FCS Football News
Follow FCS Football Central on social media for ongoing coverage of FCS football, including on X, Facebook, and YouTube.