Summer Scouting: Top FCS CB Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft
The cornerback position is arguably the hardest to play in football and a premium position. Teams with good cornerback play tend to have very successful defenses, but scheme fit is very important for this position, plus traits go a long way in the scouting process.
This is a position that's been fairly successful for the FCS in recent years. Since 2020, eight cornerbacks have been drafted, with a few key players who have carved out solid careers. The 2022 class was particularly special, with four prospects who ended up being starters in the NFL.
Decobie Durant (South Carolina State) was drafted 142nd overall by the Los Angeles Rams, totaling 61 games played and 7 INTs in his career. Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston) was drafted 157th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling 60 career games and 3 INTs. DaRon Bland (Sacramento State) and Christian Benford (Villanova) have also both played over 50 games with 7+ career INTs.
The 2027 class has an opportunity to see multiple corners drafted due to their size, athletic traits, and production. A good season by any of these prospects will build momentum after two FCS cornerbacks were selected last year.
Damien Henderson (Harvard)
Height: 5114
Weight: 173 lbs
2025 Stats: 46 tackles, 28 solo, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 passes defended (11 games)
Strengths
- Strong zone-diagnostic skills with advanced spatial awareness
- Quick trigger once he identifies the route concept
- Excels in Cover 2, effectively sinking underneath vertical routes before driving on shorter concepts
- Physical run defender who willingly takes on perimeter blockers
- Very good stopping power as a tackler
Dev Holman (Youngstown State)
Height: 6020
Weight: 180 lbs
2025 Stats: 44 tackles, 32 solo, 7.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 passes defended, 3 FFs (12 games)
Strengths
- Good overall athleticism with scheme versatility
- Good reactive athleticism to adjust to receivers
- Good anticipation allows him to challenge throws early
- Physical at the catch point, making receivers work through contact
- Versatile enough to function in multiple coverage structures
Jhamal Shelby (Nicholls)
Height: 6006
Weight: 192 lbs
2025 Stats: 49 tackles, 21 solo, 1.5 TFLs, 9 passes defended (12 games)
Strengths
- Fluid transitions when opening and turning to run
- Scrappy coverage temperament through routes
- Quality length helps compensate for average explosiveness
- Uses length effectively to challenge receivers at the catch point
- Reliable run defender on the perimeter
Olatunde Mkparu (Bryant)
Height: 6001
Weight: 205 lbs
2025 Stats: 42 tackles, 33 solo, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 7 passes defended, 1 FF (12 games)
Strengths
- Good size for the cornerback position
- Quality downhill burst when triggering on underneath throws
- Can overwhelm receivers with physicality at the line and throughout routes
- Size and strength create matchup potential against TEs and bigger receivers
- Offers positional flexibility between outside corner and potential inside matchup role
Derrick Jones (Northern Colorado)
Height: 5115
Weight: 181 lbs
2025 Stats: 23 tackles, 15 solo, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 passes defended (12 games)
Strengths
- Adequate zone awareness with a functional understanding of spacing
- Balanced backpedal with generally smooth movement
- Competes aggressively at the catch point
- Maintains competitive effort when initially beaten
- Generally positions himself well against the run
Sleeper Prospects To Know:
- Torian Roberts (Princeton)
- Byron Davis (Tennessee State)
Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:
- Dev Holman vs. Kentucky (Sep. 5)
- Jhamal Shelby vs. Kansas State (Sep. 5)
- Jhamal Shelby vs. Sam Houston (Sep. 19)
- Olatunde Mkparu vs. Army (Sep. 5)
- Derrick Jones vs. Wyoming (Sep. 12)
Early FCS CB Superlatives:
- Best Man-Cover CB: Dev Holman
- Best Zone-Cover CB: Dev Holman
- Best Press CB: Dev Holman
- Best Ball Skills: Dev Holman
- Best Route Recognition: Damien Henderson
- Best Long Speed: Dev Holman
- Best Closing Burst: Damien Henderson
- Best Feet: Dev Holman
- Most Physical: Damien Henderson
- Best Tackler: Dev Holman
- Highest Ceiling: Dev Holman
- Most NFL-Ready: Dev Holman
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Gerald J. Huggins II is the official NFL Draft analyst for FCS Football Central on SI. He serves as a national scout for the East-West Shrine Bowl and DraftHBCU. Gerald is an official voter for the Aeneas Williams and Jim Thorpe Awards. He also serves as the Director of Football Operations at Morgan State University.Follow Coach_HugginsII