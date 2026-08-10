Summer Scouting: Top FCS CB Prospects To Watch In The 2027 NFL Draft

The cornerback position is arguably the hardest to play in football and a premium position. Teams with good cornerback play tend to have very successful defenses, but scheme fit is very important for this position, plus traits go a long way in the scouting process.

This is a position that's been fairly successful for the FCS in recent years. Since 2020, eight cornerbacks have been drafted, with a few key players who have carved out solid careers. The 2022 class was particularly special, with four prospects who ended up being starters in the NFL.

Decobie Durant (South Carolina State) was drafted 142nd overall by the Los Angeles Rams, totaling 61 games played and 7 INTs in his career. Zyon McCollum (Sam Houston) was drafted 157th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, totaling 60 career games and 3 INTs. DaRon Bland (Sacramento State) and Christian Benford (Villanova) have also both played over 50 games with 7+ career INTs.

The 2027 class has an opportunity to see multiple corners drafted due to their size, athletic traits, and production. A good season by any of these prospects will build momentum after two FCS cornerbacks were selected last year.

Damien Henderson (Harvard)

Height: 5114

Weight: 173 lbs

2025 Stats: 46 tackles, 28 solo, 2.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 passes defended (11 games)

Strengths

Strong zone-diagnostic skills with advanced spatial awareness

Quick trigger once he identifies the route concept

Excels in Cover 2, effectively sinking underneath vertical routes before driving on shorter concepts

Physical run defender who willingly takes on perimeter blockers

Very good stopping power as a tackler

Dev Holman (Youngstown State)

Height: 6020

Weight: 180 lbs

2025 Stats: 44 tackles, 32 solo, 7.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 8 passes defended, 3 FFs (12 games)

Strengths

Good overall athleticism with scheme versatility

Good reactive athleticism to adjust to receivers

Good anticipation allows him to challenge throws early

Physical at the catch point, making receivers work through contact

Versatile enough to function in multiple coverage structures

Jhamal Shelby (Nicholls)

Height: 6006

Weight: 192 lbs

2025 Stats: 49 tackles, 21 solo, 1.5 TFLs, 9 passes defended (12 games)

Strengths

Fluid transitions when opening and turning to run

Scrappy coverage temperament through routes

Quality length helps compensate for average explosiveness

Uses length effectively to challenge receivers at the catch point

Reliable run defender on the perimeter

Olatunde Mkparu (Bryant)

Height: 6001

Weight: 205 lbs

2025 Stats: 42 tackles, 33 solo, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 7 passes defended, 1 FF (12 games)

Strengths

Good size for the cornerback position

Quality downhill burst when triggering on underneath throws

Can overwhelm receivers with physicality at the line and throughout routes

Size and strength create matchup potential against TEs and bigger receivers

Offers positional flexibility between outside corner and potential inside matchup role

Derrick Jones (Northern Colorado)

Height: 5115

Weight: 181 lbs

2025 Stats: 23 tackles, 15 solo, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT, 3 passes defended (12 games)

Strengths

Adequate zone awareness with a functional understanding of spacing

Balanced backpedal with generally smooth movement

Competes aggressively at the catch point

Maintains competitive effort when initially beaten

Generally positions himself well against the run

Sleeper Prospects To Know:

Torian Roberts (Princeton)

Byron Davis (Tennessee State)

Biggest Games To Watch In 2026:

Dev Holman vs. Kentucky (Sep. 5)

Jhamal Shelby vs. Kansas State (Sep. 5)

Jhamal Shelby vs. Sam Houston (Sep. 19)

Olatunde Mkparu vs. Army (Sep. 5)

Derrick Jones vs. Wyoming (Sep. 12)

Early FCS CB Superlatives:

Best Man-Cover CB: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Best Zone-Cover CB: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Best Press CB: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Best Ball Skills: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Best Route Recognition: Damien Henderson

Damien Henderson Best Long Speed: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Best Closing Burst: Damien Henderson

Damien Henderson Best Feet: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Most Physical: Damien Henderson

Damien Henderson Best Tackler: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Highest Ceiling: Dev Holman

Dev Holman Most NFL-Ready: Dev Holman

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